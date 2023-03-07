Rappers Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa have announced a new 2023 tour, called High School Reunion, scheduled to take place from July 7, 2023, to August 27, 2023.

Snoop Dogg announced the tour via his official Instagram account. He wrote:

"It’s going down this summer on the High School Reunion Tour with me @WizKhalifa @TooShort @WarrenG @Berner415 and Special Guest @djdrama"

Artist presale and general tickets for the tour can be accessed via Ticketmaster.

Citibank Cardholder presale starts on March 7, 2023 at 10 am and can be accessed via Citi Entertainment. Artist presale starts from March 8, 2023 at 10 am local and can be accessed with the code SCHOOL.

General tickets are available from March 10, 2023 at 9 am local time and are priced at $533 plus processing fees.

Warren G, Too Short, and Berner to join Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa on tour

Warren Griffin III, better known by his stage name Warren G, is set to join the High School Reunion tour. He rose to prominence with his debut album Regulate... G Funk Era, which debuted at number 2 on the Billboard 200 chart in 1994 and was nominated for a Grammy award.

Also joining the tour will be Too Short, the American rapper who is considered to be a pioneer of the West Coast Rap subgenre of hip-hop and who rose to prominence with his 1988 album Life Is...Too Short.

Along with Warren G and Too Short, Berner will be joining the star-studded lineup of the Snoop Dogg-Wiz Khalifa tour.

The El Chivo rapper rose to prominence with his album Hempfire, which peaked at number 54 on the Billboard 200 upon release in 2016.

The full list of dates and venues for the Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa 2023 tour is as follows:

July 7, 2023 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena

July 8, 2023 – Ridgefield, Washington State at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

July 9, 2023 – Auburn, Washington State at White River Amphitheatre

July 11, 2023 – Salt Lake City, Utah at USANA Amphitheatre

July 12, 2023 – Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena

July 15, 2023 – Rogers, Arkansas at Walmart AMP

July 16, 2023 – St. Louis, Missouri at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis

July 18, 2023 – Burgettstown, Pennsylvania at The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 20, 2023 – Noblesville, Indiana at Ruoff Music Center

July 21, 2023 – Tinley Park, Illinois at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago

July 23, 2023 – Clarkston, Michigan at Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 26, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario at Budweiser Stage

July 28, 2023 – Mansfield, Massachusetts at Xfinity Center

July 29, 2023 – Hartford, Connecticut at XFINITY Theatre

July 30, 2023 – Camden, New Jersey at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

August 1, 2023 – Bristow, Virginia at Jiffy Lube Live

August 2, 2023 – Holmdel, New Jersey at PNC Bank Arts Center

August 4, 2023 – Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center

August 5, 2023 – Virginia Beach, Virginia at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

August 6, 2023 – Raleigh, North Carolina at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

August 8, 2023 – Charlotte, North Carolina at PNC Music Pavilion

August 9, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at Lakewood Amphitheatre

August 11, 2023 – West Palm Beach, Florida at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

August 12, 2023 – Tampa, Florida at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 15, 2023 – New Orleans, Louisiana at Smoothie King Center

August 18, 2023 – Austin, Texas at Germania Insurance Amphitheater

August 19, 2023 – Houston, Texas at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 20, 2023 – Dallas, Texas at Dos Equis Pavilion

August 22, 2023 – Albuquerque, New Mexico at Isleta Amphitheater

August 23, 2023 – Phoenix, Arizona at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

August 25, 2023 – Sacramento, California at Golden 1 Center

August 26, 2023 – Concord, California at Concord Pavilion

August 27, 2023 – Irvine, California at FivePoint Amphitheatre

Snoop Dogg's music career dates back to the 90s

Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, better known by his stage name Snoop Dogg, was born on October 20, 1971 in California, US and started his music career in the late 1990s with homemade tapes, learning to rap from American rapper Tracy Lynn Curry.

Snoop Dogg first rose to prominence with his debut studio album, Doggystyle, which is credited with increasing the popularity of West Coast Rap.

The album was critically acclaimed upon release on November 23, 1993. It was a commercial success as well, debuting as a chart topper on the Billboard 200 album chart and selling 806,858 copies within the first week of its release.

The rapper followed it up with several albums in the subsequent years, of which, the 2004 album Paid tha Cost to Be da Boss was critically acclaimed and received a Grammy Award nomination.

Poll : 0 votes