Snowdrop episode 1: Jisoo and Jung Hae In’s chance meeting is spell-binding

Jisoo’s debut K-drama Snowdrop has introduced the iconic BLACKPINK leader as Yeong Ro, an English Literature student. Jung Hae In plays the role of a young man Soo Ho, who holds a lot of secrets. The two of them meet during a group date, which is the beginning of what the audience now expects to be a tragic and heartbreaking love story.

Yeong Ro was brought up by her grandmother in Snowdrop. She has a brother who she believed was in the military, and the three were a part of a loving but poor family. She is a scholarship student, and at first glance, she seemed to be cut out of the same Mary Sue fabric that many other female lead characters are.

However, as the show unfolded, it became clear that Yeong Ro had agency.

Yeong Ro and Soo Ho fall in love at first sight in Snowdrop

In Snowdrop's episode 1, Soo Ho was introduced to Yeong Ro and her roommates in the dormitory as a student interested in pursuing his doctorate. He had recently returned to Seoul from Berlin, and his friends at the student hostel he stayed at were the ones to convince him to go out on a group date in the first place.

What made the premiere episode of Snowdrop interesting was that Yeong Ro and Soo Ho were unable to match up on the group date. The practice during a group call is for the men to pick an object and place it on the table while the women have their eyes closed. Each of them is to pick an object that they liked.

The man who placed the object in the first place would go out on the date with the woman who picked up the object. However, Yeong Ro’s dorm mate Bun Ok interrupted her and picked the object Soo Ho had placed. Both Soo Ho and Yeong Ro were disappointed, but Bun Ok’s (Kim Hye Yoon) greed to experience the life of a college student pushed Yeong Ro’s interest aside.

This episode of Snowdrop also hinted that Bun Ok might play a pivotal role in the tragedy. There is a high probability of Bun Ok catching feelings for Soo Ho as well.

Speaking of the group date, both Yeong Ro and Soo Ho decided to give up on the date and coincidentally ended up in the same music store. He saw her sing off-key and he found it charming, but when he realized that she was the same girl he had seen before and fallen for, he decided to gift her a cassette.

How did Soo Ho end up in Yeong Ro’s dorm in Snowdrop?

Right after this encounter, Yeong Ro found Soo Ho trying to dodge cops. She believed that he was one of the protestors and tried to help him. That same instinct kicked in when she saw a bloodied Soo Hoo in her dorm room a night later. So far, it has been hinted that Soo Ho is a North Korean spy who played a role in some Kingmaker’s plan.

He was caught while he was on a mission in Snowdrop, and he was also shot when he was on the run. Again, coincidentally, he ended up near Yeong Ro’s dorm and climbed through into her room.

Yeong Ro then proceeds to care for Soon Ho's wounds, effectively saving his life in Snowdrop episode 1.

Snowdrop is available on JTBC and Disney+ Hotstar.

