Snowdrop episode 10: Soo Ho goes against his country and Cheong Ya to rescue Yeong Ro

[Spoilers for Snowdrop ahead]

In Snowdrop episode 10, both Soo Ho (Jung Hae In) and Yeong Ro (Jisoo) face many challenges. Yeong Ro learns that her father may kill all her friends just to ensure that his leader's regime wins the election.

She is also hyper-aware of how helping Soo Ho is what really led to her dorm getting involved in a hostage situation. At the moment, she feels extremely guilty and is ready to do anything to ensure that her friends’ lives can be saved. This is the reason why she tries to escape along with them.

At the pivotal moment in Snowdrop, however, Cheong Ya, who had been locked up by ANSP agent Gang Mu, escapes and helped Soo Ho stop the students from making any further attempts. Her identity as a North Korean spy is now out. She, along with Soo Ho, Gyeok Chan and Han Cheol, await further orders from their leaders in North Korea. However, Gang Mu has sown doubts in Soo Ho’s head that need clarification. In this process, Soo Ho learns the truth behind his mission.

How does Soo Ho confirm the alliance between North and South Korea in Snowdrop?

Soo Ho, surprisingly, has not been aware of his country’s plans all along. In return for backing the current South Korean regime, North Korean officials are set to receive $300 million. This will, in turn, help them keep a hold on governance in their country. Soo Ho and his other comrades, however, believe that the mission is solely for their country’s betterment. Unknowingly, one of them even dies by suicide when he gets captured by the ANSP agents.

All of them are ready to sacrifice their lives for their country in Snowdrop, but when Soo Ho learns that their recent work is in the aid of an enemy, he is disillusioned. He begins to dig deeper and uses Gang Mu and Han Na’s help to ascertain if an alliance is indeed in place between North and South Korea.

Amid all of this, he must also ensure Yeong Ro’s safety. In addition, he also has to keep in mind that Gang Mu is technically an enemy who could very well manipulate him using his insecurities and fear.

Why does Soo Ho turn against his country in Snowdrop?

Han Na procures solid evidence to support her claims in Snowdrop. It is a recording of Nam Tae Il speaking of the deal that they have with the North. He speaks of killing spies in the college dormitory, rescuing hostages and paying North Korean leaders as per the agreement. Soo Ho checks if his father is still the Director back home, and when he confirms the same, he is certain that he and his comrades have been abandoned by their home country.

The audience also learns that Soo Ho and his sister were poor folks back home, and the current Director adopts him in exchange for unquestioned loyalty. The fact that his father may have abandoned him pushes Soo Ho to go against his belief and his loyalty for his home country.

This is why he points a gun at Cheong Ya, and stands with ANSP leader Gang Mu at the end of episode 10. Can he really face the consequences of this decision, though? Fans will have to wait and watch.

Edited by Danyal Arabi