Snowdrop episode 7: Yeong Ro is shocked to hear about her brother’s death, so is Soo Ho

Snowdrop episode 7 sees Yeong Ro (Jisoo) realize the truth about Soo Ho (Jung Hae In). Despite his hard exterior as a spy from North Korea, he did indeed fall in love with her.

However, he hides it from Yeong Ro and his comrades because he believes that his mission is the most important task to focus on. He returns to Yeong Ro's dormitory after seeing the paper plane that he had let fly outside.

She writes a note to Soo Ho that she then turns into a paper plane. She wonders why he did not return to see her. She did help him hide from the ANSP agents who were chasing him. She initially believes that he is a student who protests against the government but is, of course, in shock after she realizes the truth about Soo Ho.

How did Yeong Ro find out why Soo Ho returned to the dorm in 'Snowdrop'?

In Snowdrop’s latest episode, Yeong Ro decides that she is done being in shock. So when Soo Ho attempts to use her friends as a human shield, she loses her temper and blurts out the truth about her identity to him as well.

She did it to ensure that he kept her within the premises of the dorm while letting another student leave the hostage situation in her place. However, Soo Ho cannot let her question his decision as the leader of his mission.

So he doesn’t give in, in Snowdrop. Instead, he pushes her around and acts as if she would be the next one on the chopping block if she disobeyed him any further. At this time, Soo Ho calls Yeong Ro’s father, the director of ANSP and asks him to arrange for a doctor to treat his comrade who was shot in the leg.

Along with the doctor comes an ANSP agent Han Na who wants to verify that all the students are sound and safe. In reality, she puts herself in the middle of all the chaos because of her personal relationship with fellow agent Gang Mu.

In Snowdrop, Han Na is desperate to ensure that her former lover is safe. So she hands a gun over to the doctor who is chosen to go inside the dormitory.

Who is Chung Ya in Snowdrop?

Tae Il sends Chung Ya (Yoo In Na). This is the woman he has an affair with in the show, and he believes that he will have the upper hand were he to provide a quick solution to the hostage situation. Instead, the truth about Chung Ya’s identity is also out. From the first moment that Soo Ho met her, there was a moment of recognition that passed between the two.

He does try to keep his knowledge a secret in Snowdrop and meanwhile, she hands him some important information. He learns that the dorm is wired and their conversation is being tapped. He also receives help in finding out the true intentions of the politicians of the Aemin Party. He is certain that they do not have his best interests at heart in Snowdrop.

He introduces Chung Ya to his comrades in Snowdrop as a senior North Korean agent and her name instills a sense of fear and awe in both the agents. She is also working undercover in South Korea.

Soo Ho, on the other hand, can only go by his instincts and it tells him continually to keep Yeong Ro safe in Snowdrop. Not only because she is the daughter of an influential South Korean man, but also because he wants her safe. This is when the paper plan falls out of his pocket, leading to Yeong Ro’s realization that not everything about him is as it seems.

Just when she realizes this, news on TV states that Soo Ho is the man behind the death of a soldier who was part of a shoot out that took place on the sea. This young man’s team finds a boat with an illegal passenger, but before they can investigate, a shootout ensues in Snowdrop.

However, Soo Ho has nothing to do with this shoot out, instead the blame is put on him. News reports in South Korea blame him for the shoot out and the resulting death, and this leaves Yeong Ro shocked because the soldier who dies in Snowdrop is none other than her brother.

Episode 7 of Snowdrop aired January 2, and has since entered the Top 10 highest-rated Korean dramas currently airing. Meanwhile, Jisoo celebrated her 27th birthday on January 3, with her fans trending #OurPrideJISOOday on the occasion.

Edited by R. Elahi