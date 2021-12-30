Snowdrop episode 3: Soo Ho returns to meet Yeong Ro, puts himself in danger

Soo Ho (Jung Hae In) is a North Korean on a mission in South Korea, or that is the precedent set by Snowdrop so far. He is in hiding at Yeong Ro's (Jisoo) dormitory and his only chance to escape from the prying eyes of the South Korean agents is to lie low for as long as possible and sneak out.

Caution: This article contains spoilers!

He decides to let Yeong Ro continue to believe that he was just another college protestor. He doesn't want her to get in trouble, however, so he decides to remove himself from her life.

There is an attraction on both sides in Snowdrop. Yeong Ro even hopes to invite him to her next Open Night. This is when the women in the dorm rooms are allowed to invite men over for dance, music, and a lot of fun. She decides to use the loud and chaotic event to help Soo ho sneak out.

Truth about Yeong Ro's identity in Snowdrop

In the process of helping Soo Ho out in Snowdrop, Yeong Ro's identity is revealed as well. Yeong Ro has to get Soo Ho a suit in order to ensure that he can disappear from the crowd. She visited the house of the assemblyman who has hopes of becoming a presidential candidate. Turns out, she was his daughter who left his home along with her brother after he remarried. She and her brother were brought up by their maternal grandmother.

However, since she was in desperate need of a suit, she visited her home and picked up her brother's outfit to help Soo Ho. She meets her stepmother and the hatred is clearly visible in her eyes. She clearly blames this woman for her mother's death, but not much is revealed about their history in the episode of Snowdrop.

However, it is pretty clear that the show will see Yeong Ro's involvement with Soo Ho overlap with her father taking part in the government's plan to collaborate with North Korea.

The central power in South Korea wants to keep its dictatorship intact and so they have a plan in place to ensure that the protestors do not interfere with the grand scheme of things. So far, the show also did not manage to calm the nerves of audiences who felt that Snowdrop's plot distorted history and reiterated the false narrative that North Korean spies posed as college protestors.

Many citizens in the past, who had worked towards the democratization of South Korea, were arrested under false pretenses. They were mainly accused of being North Korean spies undercover.

With Soo Ho's continued involvement with Yeong Ro, Snowdrop seemingly romanticizes the idea of a North Korean spy posing as a student. For instance, the episode ends with Soo Ho returning to get another glimpse of Yeong Ro despite being on the run from dangerous South Korean agents. He intentionally puts himself in danger just to meet her again.

