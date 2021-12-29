“NSA agents were ordinary people too,” says 'Snowdrop' staff discussing the historical distortion controversy 

On December 27, 2021, a production staff member of Snowdrop made an insensitive comment that set South Korean forums online on fire. Mr. A (name kept anonymous) talked to publication Ilyosisa and revealed that the drama chose to show NSA agents as “politically neutral” and “ordinary people,” not necessarily bad.

As multiple victims and families raised their voices against the drama for glorifying NSA’s atrocities, JTBC firmly denied any historical distortions. However, statements from a production team member have now confirmed the citizens’ claims.

Staff reveals ‘Snowdrop’ depicts NSA as “ordinary people” in a “politically neutral” light

As Snowdrop was engulfed in historical revisionist controversies, JTBC tried to douse the fire by asking their audience to wait for plot developments. Furthermore, they claimed there was nothing inaccurate in the show.

Things took a turn on December 27, when an anonymous Snowdrop staff member revealed that the show took the decision to humanize NSA agents. Mr. A further added that although the NSA features in the series' second half, it won't depict the agents in a bad light.

As per translation from allkpop:

“Snowdrop is the project we made bearing in mind NSA agents were ordinary people too. There are some scenes making a satire of the government at that time but it's not depicted as extremely bad people. In the latter part of the series, there are scenes related to the incident in 1998 without a strong negative depiction of NSA.”

Mr. A throws the blame back on the audience, claiming that the show's buzz will continue if viewers remain unhappy with “politically neutral” NSA. He even added that historical inaccuracies are just a “matter of perspective.”

“I feel like the history distortion controversy is the matter of perspective, how you view the 1987's era. 'Snowdrop' depicts NSA with a politically neutral view but if there are many viewers who are unhappy with such viewpoint, the misunderstandings will persist.”

“Go to Germany and say that Nazis were regular people too”: K-netz slam Snowdrop after staff member’s reveal

As soon as the reports were revealed, South Korean citizens lashed out at the staff, the show, the actors and JTBC. Multiple comments stated that portraying the NSA as neutral or ordinary humans was the same as depicting Adolf Hitler as a common man.

The non-negative and neutral portrayal of NSA agents, among many other things, amounts to distortion of history for South Korean citizens. The glorification of state violence and inaccuracy lies in the fact that Snowdrop consciously chose to undermine the atrocities inflicted by NSA agents on student activists rallying for pro-democracy.

NSA, aka National Intelligence Security (NIS) or Agency for National Security Planning (ANSP) was behind the brutal arrests, torture and killing of student activists during the 1980s Democratic Movement. Snowdrop is set in that era.

Twitter user @gatamchun, daughter of two student activists who were framed under the false allegation of being North Korean spies, has tried to explain Snowdrop's distortion in lengthy threads, with genuine sources.

아나탈 @gatamchun



I'm just trying to protect my parents from being retraumatized by accusations that they're secretly commie spies.

She even explained the horror the NSA wreaked in 1980s, and why the "NSA agents were ordinary people" claim does not sit right with South Koreans. Below are some excerpts from a lengthy thread:

아나탈 @gatamchun The NSA tried to blame Park Jong-cheol’s death on his “weak heart.” An official insisted that an officer had “slammed his hand on the table, and Park let out a surprised sound and collapsed.”

This ludicrous explanation is now an infamous moment in Korean history. The NSA tried to blame Park Jong-cheol’s death on his “weak heart.” An official insisted that an officer had “slammed his hand on the table, and Park let out a surprised sound and collapsed.”This ludicrous explanation is now an infamous moment in Korean history.

아나탈 @gatamchun The doctor who was called to the interrogation room to try and revive Park later secretly spoke to a reporter. After, rhe doctor went into hiding, as did many others involved in bringing Park’s death to light.

That’s how frightening the NSA was. That is the terror they wrought. The doctor who was called to the interrogation room to try and revive Park later secretly spoke to a reporter. After, rhe doctor went into hiding, as did many others involved in bringing Park’s death to light. That’s how frightening the NSA was. That is the terror they wrought.

아나탈 @gatamchun It is, simply put, not possible for any person to have worked at the NSA as a “straight and narrow” individual. It was a powerful arm of the authoritarian government that committed murder, tortured innocents, planted false evidence, falsified records, and wrought havoc. It is, simply put, not possible for any person to have worked at the NSA as a “straight and narrow” individual. It was a powerful arm of the authoritarian government that committed murder, tortured innocents, planted false evidence, falsified records, and wrought havoc.

The portrayal of a righteous, neutral NSA, in turn, disrespects the insurmountable struggle and pain young protestors experienced while being thrashed and tortured by the officers who arrested them on false charges.

