“So full of herself”: Why are Little People, Big World fans slamming Tori in episode 9? 

TLC's Little People, Big World season 24 recently premiered and returned for a brand-new episode on Tuesday night, December 27, 2022, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT.

Titled Roloffs Don't Talk About Their Feelings, in this week's episode, viewers got to witness Tori and Zach go out on a date without the kids after a long time. During their date, the couple got to talking about how they never get to go out without the kids and it was nice to do so. Zach was also heard complimenting Tori, claiming that she was doing a good job with the kids.

TLC Network @TLC Mimi is babysitting so Zach and Tori can finally get some alone time on #LPBW , starting now! Mimi is babysitting so Zach and Tori can finally get some alone time on #LPBW, starting now! https://t.co/RqnbRUiwAU

Although Tori liked it, she claimed that Zach doesn't give her words of affirmation often and would prefer to hear more of this from him on a daily basis.

During her confessional, the Little People, Big World star revealed that in general, the Roloffs are not the kind of people who talk about their feelings.

Fans who witnessed this conversation between the married couple took to social media to share their opinions.

Little People, Big World fans slam Tori, claim that she is the problem

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that after seeing the way Tori was behaving, they believed that Zach wasn't the problem in the relationship, Tori was. Some also added that she needed to "get over it" and focus on her kids.

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket Tori's pregnancies have obviously taken a toll on her! She needs to focus on raising the children! #LPBW Tori's pregnancies have obviously taken a toll on her! She needs to focus on raising the children! #LPBW

#LPBW Tori is annoying. Girl, how much affirmation do you need? Tori is annoying. Girl, how much affirmation do you need?#LPBW

ItsMe @Leney_3 Tori is a trouble maker. Using the kids, by keeping them away to hurt Matt, is just cruel. #LPBW Tori is a trouble maker. Using the kids, by keeping them away to hurt Matt, is just cruel. #LPBW

Gina Ram 🇺🇸 @ginar2008 Tori is definitely the problem. If she didn't keep this stupid feud going, Zach would've been over it a long time ago. She needs to examine herself. #LPBW Tori is definitely the problem. If she didn't keep this stupid feud going, Zach would've been over it a long time ago. She needs to examine herself. #LPBW

#LPBW Tori was a stick in the mud from the giddy up. Tori was a stick in the mud from the giddy up. #LPBW

Plant's Pants @dtetz45 #LPBW I get Tori being frustrated we with Zac. He's lazy and emotionally withdrawn but I think she should have seen what she was getting into. He's the exact same as always. Welcome to parenthood! Nobody is going to pat u on the back. #LPBW I get Tori being frustrated we with Zac. He's lazy and emotionally withdrawn but I think she should have seen what she was getting into. He's the exact same as always. Welcome to parenthood! Nobody is going to pat u on the back.

Ka @Monika5372 Tori why do you need credit? You both made a choice to have multiple children with potential health issues. Grow up you whiny brat #LPBW Tori why do you need credit? You both made a choice to have multiple children with potential health issues. Grow up you whiny brat #LPBW

Here's a brief recap on what happened this week in Little People, Big World episode 9

The official synopsis for episode 9 of Little People, Big World, read:

"Amy and Chris have a serious discussion about growing their family while Zach and Tori hash out some relationship issues. Although he hasn't yet talked to the family about the idea, Matt dives into his alternative plan for the farmhouse."

Wanting to have some time away from the kids, Tori and Zach decided to go out on a date while Zach's mom Amy took care of them. But while they were out, Tori was quite clear about Zach not appreciating her enough.

TLC Network @TLC Pumpkin season has been a big deal on Roloff Farms for many years, but things are looking different for the family this year. Tune in to #LPBW tonight at 9/8c! Pumpkin season has been a big deal on Roloff Farms for many years, but things are looking different for the family this year. Tune in to #LPBW tonight at 9/8c! https://t.co/tL9gNKTnUs

Tori told Zach:

"I do feel under-appreciated. I know that you do, but it would be nice to hear it more often. It would be nice to hear it, feel it, absorb it."

Zach told Tori that she was taking good care of their newborn, Josiah. During his confessional, he shared:

"I like Tori because she takes care of our family. She appreciates me."

During her confessional, Tori revealed that the Roloffs aren't open about their feelings. She told Zach:

"It just never feels genuine. It's always like when I tell you that I need it. Then you're like, 'yeah you're great. You're fine. It's been fine.'"

Zach responded by telling Tori that if he wasn't saying anything negative, that meant that she was doing a great job. But Tori claimed that it made no sense. Eventually, Tori revealed that she just needed more words of affirmation from her husband to feel better.

Little People, Big World season 24 airs every Tuesday night at 9 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

