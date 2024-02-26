Social Status x Nike Mac Attack "Summit White" sneaker: Everything we know so far

Social Status x Nike Mac Attack is bringing the "Summit White" to the store, providing sneakerheads with a subtle colored sneakers option. The signature lineup of John McEnroe, the American tennis player, released the Mac Attack in 1984, turned out to be coveted footwear in no time.

These modish sneakers' upcoming drop is dressed in summit white, exuding a clean outlook. Along with the white upper, the black sole unit creates a sophisticated allure, finished off by pine green branding.

On March 8, 2024, the sneakers will be in Nike and other retail stores, priced at $140.

Social Status x Nike Mac Attack "Summit White" is returning on March 8, 2024

Social Status, the Charlotte-based streetwear brand, is an old collaborative mate of the Swoosh brand Nike. They are sported to uplift their collaboration game again to garner Nike Mac Attack sneakers.

Previously, the duo collaborated with many other sneaker models including Nike Air Penny, offering an amalgamation of their signature flairs. The Mac Attack sneakers, one of the most coveted tennis sneakers, were launched in 1984 and became a style statement in no time.

The signature lineup of American tennis player John McEnroe features a slender sneakers mode, which was worn by Travis Scott and LeBron James, showcasing Nike Mac Attack's popularity.

The upcoming colorway boasts a white color scheme with touches of black and pine green. The upper features mesh underlay in clean white hues while the suede juxtaposition can be seen in the same color. While the similar color creates a sober appeal, the different materials augment the modish look.

To create the disruption, the black inclusion can be seen on the collar and heel wrap, juxtaposed with another white wrap. The swoosh profile follows the same white tinge, accompanied by the midsole.

On the subtle color theme, the outsole brings another disruption in black. The coarse surface of the outsole ensures traction, bringing forth functionality. The perforation on the lateral mudguard further takes care of breathability. To the timeless white and black color theme was added the pine green at the tongue.

The green labels of branding were etched on the tongue, offering a cool color theme. The Nike Mac Attack " Summit White" will hit the store on March 8, 2024, with a price tag of $140.