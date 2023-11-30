Solar Storm Aurora Borealis on 30th November 2023: Locations, where to watch, and all about the phenomenon 

Scientists have recently left the masses stunned after they revealed that this week, a severe solar storm could cause Aurora to glow over the United States. NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center stated that multiple eruptions from the sun have caused these solar storms, which can cause aurora lights across the Northern US on November 30 and December 1.

Researchers and scientists have predicted that these lights can be viewed on Friday, November 30. The Space Weather Prediction Center explained the phenomenon and stated that the sun is approaching the Solar Maximum in its 11-year cycle, which is why these solar storms are happening, resulting in the Aurora Borealis.

As the solar storm will cause the charged particles to crash down to the Earth’s atmosphere, the phenomena of the Northern Lights will appear to the people living in the North US on November 30, and December 1.

As per Fox Weather, these lights can be seen from Thursday night into Friday morning in many areas like Seattle, Rochester, Chicago, Boise, Bismarck, and even Marquette. However, experts have warned that the Aurora Borealis will only be visible if there is less cloud cover in the area.

The Northern Lights can also appear in some parts of Canada

NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center reported that the solar storms have caused three coronal mass ejections on the sun’s surface, resulting in a sudden burst of charged particles from the sun. These particles are heading towards the Earth at a speed of 2,000 miles per second, and are likely to be seen in the USA on Friday.

Scientists have predicted that the Aurora caused due to solar storms can likely be seen in parts of St. Louis, Cincinnati, Washington, New York, and even Boston. Canadians might also be able to witness the Northern Lights, as these also have a chance of appearing in Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa, and even Quebec.

Dr Ryan French, who is a solar physicist at the National Solar Observatory, stated that the phenomena can also be viewed in many other regions like Oregon, Wyoming, and Illinois.

“Space weather forecasters are predicting a potential G3+ geomagnetic storm later this week. In the U.S. a G3 storm arriving at local night could give aurora as far south as Oregon, Wyoming and Illinois!” he said.

Scientists have claimed that the best chance of seeing the Northern Lights appearing due to the solar storm is on Thursday night and the early hours of Friday. Experts in the matter have suggested that one should find the darkest sky to see these lights, and possibly head to a location that has a clear and unobstructed view of the sky.

Furthermore, the NOAA’s Space Weather forecasters are continuously watching the activity happening on the sun to make more authentic predictions about these storms.

However, scientists have stated that clouds are the biggest determining factor in watching the Northern Lights, as more clouds could mean a lesser possibility to see the phenomena.