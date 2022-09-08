What is slugging? Experts warn against viral TikTok skincare trend

TikTok users have found themselves in a new beauty trend called slugging. Inspired by slugs, this Korean skincare hack promises healthy, glowing skin overnight.

The hashtag, with over 450 million views, has gone viral on the video-sharing platform.

TikTok regularly introduces users to various kinds of makeup and skincare hacks. Some hacks are brilliant while many others are, well, not so brilliant. This article will discuss slugging, its benefits and harmful consequences.

What is slugging?

Slugging is a Korean beauty trend that involves applying a thick layer of petroleum jelly (or Vaseline) on the face before going to sleep. People use it as the last step of their nighttime skincare routine.

The thick layer of jelly looks like slimy residue left behind slugs after they have crawled over any surface, giving it the name "slugging."

According to TikTok creators, petroleum jelly traps moisture in the skin, making it soft and supple in the morning.

Dr. Adil Sarwar, an aesthetic doctor and founder of the Skin Science Clinic told Refinery29 that the beauty regime was popularized via Reddit and then by TikTok. He said:

"It has been popularized in the West by websites like Reddit (and, of course, TikTok) and has been touted by countless beauty trending articles and bloggers around the world."

Dr. Sarwar also said that slugging could prove beneficial for dry/flaky skin, especially in winter. He added:

"Many people have problems with dry and flaky skin, and the hack aims to lock in moisture overnight to protect the skin throughout the day. Lots claim that they wake up in the morning with remarkably softer and glowing skin."

Jessie Cheung, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Cheung Aesthetics & Wellness reiterated Dr. Sarwar's views by saying:

“The process is simply the application of an occlusive to act as a barrier to seal moisture into the skin. Dermatologists have been recommending for years as the last step in your skincare routine to treat dry skin, as we know that it helps prevent water loss."

Petroleum jelly is a semisolid jelly-like substance made from mineral oils and waxes. The product does not get absorbed by the skin but creates a barrier between skin and air. This way, the skin's moisture stays locked in the epidermis while dirt gets stuck on the jelly.

Slugging is not a "one size fits all" skincare hack

Many TikTok users are promoting slugging as a skincare hack beneficial for all, but Dr. Sarwar disagrees. He strongly advises against using the hack for a prolonged period of time, specifically for people with oily and combination skins.

He explained:

"While it may give the short-term gratification of softened skin, I suspect that pores would become clogged over time"

He added that it can make the skin prone to acne, whiteheads, blackheads or under-the-skin spots.

Dr. Sarwar also stated that petroleum jelly does not get absorbed by the skin, making it a bad choice for moisturization. Also, because the jelly creates a barrier on the skin, dirt and oil may get trapped, causing breakouts, spots and open pores.

In fact, even the experts at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston advise against slugging. They say this because it can “unintentionally increase the potency of topical medications (e.g. steroids) when layered.”

Dr. Anjali Mahto, consultant dermatologist and British Skin Foundation spokesperson, shared a similar view and said:

“I would not recommend the hack for acne-prone skin due to the risk of it occluding pores. There are far superior moisturizing agents for acne-prone skin that are less likely to be comedogenic."

Dermatologists suggest using a "good-quality moisturizer" that suits a person's skin type, instead of following the TikTok trend. A moisturizer containing glycerin and hyaluronic acid are great options to combat skin dryness.

