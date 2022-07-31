“Someone waking up very rich”: Twitter reacts as $1.28B Mega Millions winner rumored to be in Illinois

A ticket bought in Illinois won the grand prize for the $1.286 billion in Friday night’s Mega Millions declared on July 29. The news has been confirmed by the Illinois’ official lottery website, however, the winner is yet to come forward to claim their prize.

The prize money for July 29 is the third highest sum won in the lottery, standing behind $1.586 in Powerball in January 2016 and $1.53 billion in the Mega Millions in October 2018.

After news of the lottery broke, Twitter users started to share their reactions. One user tweeted:

J@me$ @JamesCali707 A winning ticket in the mega millions drawing was sold in Illinois. Someone waking up very rich. A winning ticket in the mega millions drawing was sold in Illinois. Someone waking up very rich.

Twitter users reacted to the news of the Mega Millions winning ticket being bought in Illinois

The winning price for last week's draw was a whopping $1.28 billion after nobody won Tuesday's draw, offering a jackpot prize of $810 million. The winner will be handed a sum amount of $747.2 million, which will be further taxed by the central and state government.

Taxes are likely to decrease the winning payment, but it will still be a handsome amount, and internet users were not shy to show their envy. They conveyed their jealousy by sharing hilarious memes and tweets.

Ricardo @RicardoLedesma4 To the person in Illinois who won the Mega Millions Jackpot … To the person in Illinois who won the Mega Millions Jackpot … https://t.co/DZowSl04EW

blair wadsworth @joshieyamaguchi Someone in Illinois won the mega millions why wasn’t it meeeeeeee Someone in Illinois won the mega millions why wasn’t it meeeeeeee https://t.co/fPkUuLax6E

¡Cpt.Cozy! #PackTheory #HotBoi @DonToro__ Somebody won mega millions in Illinois and ima kms Somebody won mega millions in Illinois and ima kms

Father Forthill @FatherForthill My friends, I come bearing sad tithings. I'm not the Illinois winner of the Mega Millions.



Just think of all the people I could have helped on my way to completing My Vow of Poverty.



A man can dream. My friends, I come bearing sad tithings. I'm not the Illinois winner of the Mega Millions.Just think of all the people I could have helped on my way to completing My Vow of Poverty.A man can dream.

Others congratulated the winners, wishing them the best for their future and hoping they are smart with the sum won in the takeout. Some even made fun of those who did not win the lottery.

liz ✨🤏🏻 @oneshoeshort Someone in Illinois won the mega millions jackpot last night.

Whoever they are, I hope they can do everything in their life they ever wanted and all their worries forever disappear.

I’m grateful I had a chance 🫶🏻 Someone in Illinois won the mega millions jackpot last night.Whoever they are, I hope they can do everything in their life they ever wanted and all their worries forever disappear. I’m grateful I had a chance 🫶🏻

Drift0r @Drift0r Somebody just won $1.337 Billion dollars from the Mega Millions lotto in Illinois. Wherever they are, I sure hope they get a good lawyer and a trust going very soon. Otherwise the vultures will be coming Somebody just won $1.337 Billion dollars from the Mega Millions lotto in Illinois. Wherever they are, I sure hope they get a good lawyer and a trust going very soon. Otherwise the vultures will be coming https://t.co/g9qRv9XvjH

Shaun G @ShaunG Someone won that 1.2 Billion Mega Millions ticket in Illinois but hasn’t claimed it yet, whoever it was Congratulations #MegaMillions Someone won that 1.2 Billion Mega Millions ticket in Illinois but hasn’t claimed it yet, whoever it was Congratulations #MegaMillions

. @_CoronaLime_ Someone in Illinois just won $1,280,000,000 on Mega Millions.



To those who didn't win, here's how to read your losing ticket. 🤪 Someone in Illinois just won $1,280,000,000 on Mega Millions.To those who didn't win, here's how to read your losing ticket. 🤪 https://t.co/ekfHIFAbm6

🌴🌊☀️ Hawaiian Chick ☀️🌊🌴 @Island_Girl79 Someone in Illinois won the huge Mega Millions jackpot last night. Guess I'm going to work today after all. 🤪 Someone in Illinois won the huge Mega Millions jackpot last night. Guess I'm going to work today after all. 🤪

A few were amazed by the sum the winner would be getting.

Taurean Reign Reloaded @TaureanReign Someone in Illinois won that mega million jackpot last night. The second highest mega millions ever. I saw the cash payout was 780.5 million dollars after taxes. Sheesh Someone in Illinois won that mega million jackpot last night. The second highest mega millions ever. I saw the cash payout was 780.5 million dollars after taxes. Sheesh

jazMEAN @jazmingaIlardo Winner winner chicken dinner. At least 1 winner confirmed so far in Illinois for tonight’s 1.2 Billion Mega Millions drawing. #MegaMillions Winner winner chicken dinner. At least 1 winner confirmed so far in Illinois for tonight’s 1.2 Billion Mega Millions drawing. #MegaMillions https://t.co/7wjy3SzPgF

Even The Millennial Money Fix writer Douglas A. Boneparth hopped on the trend and joked about the winner needing him to manage the upcoming influx of cash. He tweeted:

Douglas A. Boneparth @dougboneparth Driving to Illinois to see if the $1.2B Mega Millions winner needs a financial advisor. Driving to Illinois to see if the $1.2B Mega Millions winner needs a financial advisor.

How does the Mega Millions lottery work and what were the winning numbers?

To enter the lottery, participants have to guess a series of five numbers ranging between 1 and 100, additionally, they have to choose one number for the Mega Ball.

Contestants who match all the numbers win the grand prize. If there is more than one winner, then the prize money is distributed among them. However, smaller prizes can also be won by matching fewer numbers.

Matching one Mega Ball will win $2 while matching one number and one Mega Ball will provide $4.

Matching more numbers gets bigger prizes. Matching three numbers and a Mega Ball gives $200, while four numbers will earn the winner $500.

Additionally, matching four numbers and a Mega Ball will give $10,000 and matching five numbers will result in a prize of $1 million.

Friday night’s winning numbers are 13, 36, 45, 57 and 67 and a Mega Ball of 14.

Jackpot winners can cash out their prizes in two different ways. They can take the entire money home, which is estimated to be around $554.6 million after taxes. Or they can choose the annuity option, where their prize is divided into 30 annual payments, with each payment being 5% bigger than the last.

Mega Millions believes that the annuity method “helps protect winners’ lifestyle and purchasing power in periods of inflation." Additionally, it has been proven to be beneficial in terms of tax charges. According to Fox Business, the winner will get a total of $949.9 million over 29 years, if they choose to opt for the yearly payments.

