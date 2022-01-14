'Brazen' ending explained: The writer's instinct saves the day (Spoilers)

Brazen, the freshly released crime thriller on Netflix, is grabbing the audience's attention with its stimulating plot and undaunted looks. The film adaptation of the 1988 novel Brazen Virtue, written by highly acclaimed author Nora Roberts, has quite the storyline and suspense elements set to give the audience a thrilling and entertaining experience.

The movie keeps on laying one after suspect another throughout and keeps the audience guessing until the last minute. Let's dive deep into the ending part of the Netflix crime drama starring Alyssa Milano.

'Brazen': Ending explained

Who will get there first, the detective or the mystery writer?

Throughout the movie, there's an underlying race between Grace, the writer and sister of Kathleen, the serial killer's first victim, and the detectives, Ed and his partner. After Captain Rivera onboards Grace on the case, she leaves no stone unturned to hunt down the killer of her beloved sister.

On the other hand, Detective Ed, who has developed serious feelings for Grace, tries to protect her at any cost from the lurking danger. In the end, when the audience is already indicating who the killer is, all that is left is how he will be caught or will he be caught at all? That's the question that leaves the viewers hanging till the end.

The writer's instinct saves the day

After the suspicion from Rand Morgan finally lifts, thanks to Grace, they all start again looking for the killer. When Jerald Baxter, the Senator's son, attacks Rand and calls Desiree "My Kathleen," it is evident that no one but Jerald is the actual murderer.

When the police force and the detectives go to arrest Jerald, it is Grace who stays back, putting her own life at risk by becoming 'Desiree', the perfect bait to lure the killer in. Therefore, Grace's writer-instinct saves the day by making Jerald confess everything.

Why did Jerald do it?

Brazen captures the dangerous effect of obsession on a teenage boy, and points out Jerald's idea of a good woman. Leaving the bodies of his victims in the shape of crucifixion denotes his idea of sainthood and how all women should be like saints, caring, nurturing, and not dominant at all.

When he saw his favorite, most caring teacher become a dominatrix, he could not stop himself from making her stop forever. In a note left by him during Kathleen's funeral, Jerald wrote: "Desiree. Now you are where you belong." This again reflects the patriarchal idea of a woman.

Don't forget to watch Brazen, an exciting crime drama, directed by Monika Mitchell on Netflix.

Edited by R. Elahi