‘Brazen’ cast list: Alyssa Milano, Sam Page, and others star in Netflix drama

Netflix has various adapted books as movies and series in its catalog. The latest book adaptation that will get released as a film is Brazen.

It is based on a novel, Brazen Virtue, by Nora Roberts. This mystery-thriller follows a woman trying to find her sister’s killer. The author is known for writing romantic thrillers that often get into the New York Times bestsellers list.

The official synopsis of the movie as per Netflix reads:

“When a famous mystery writer, Grace, receives an odd request to return home from her sister, she will see her life imitating her books when her sister is brutally murdered. Ignoring the warnings of a handsome young detective, Ed, to stay away from the case, Grace insists on helping to find her sister’s killer — with life-threatening consequences.”

It is set to be released on January 13, 2022, on Netflix.

Netflix drama ‘Brazen’ cast list

Alyssa Milano as Grace McCabe

Alyssa Milano plays Grace Miller. She is a well-known actress who has done many movies and TV series. The 49-year-old started her career as a child artist in Old Enough in 1984.

At 12, she has also appeared in Commando alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger. Alyssa is best known for playing Samantha Micelli in the lengthy sitcom, Who’s the Boss?

Sam Page as Ed

Sam Page plays the cool-headed detective Ed. He has appeared in many popular television shows like Desperate Housewives, House of Cards, Gossip Girls, and The Bold Type.

Sam also played the lead role in Royal New Year’s Eve, a Hallmark channel movie.

Other cast in the Netflix flick

Other cast members in Brazen include Colleen Wheeler, Lossen Chambers, Matthew Finlan, and Barry W. Levy.

Edited by Ravi Iyer