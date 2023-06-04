Somewhere Boy on Hulu: Cast list and characters explored

Hulu's new drama series, Somewhere Boy, is all set to hit the streaming platform on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. The film tells the story of a teenager who's lived an extremely sheltered life following the tragic death of his mother. However, after he turns 18, he's thrown into the chaotic outside world. The official synopsis of the show, according to Hulu's YouTube channel, reads:

''Bold and beautiful drama about a sheltered teenager thrust into the world. Danny was just a baby when his mother was killed and his grief-stricken father locked him away to keep him safe.''

The synopsis further reads:

''But when Danny turns 18, everything he's ever known explodes in an instant. Suddenly he has to come to terms with a whole new world he didn’t know existed.''

The series stars Lewis Gribben in the lead role, along with various others playing important supporting characters. Somewhere Boy is directed by Alex Winckler and Alexandra Brodski.

Somewhere Boy cast list: Lewis Gribben and others to star in Hulu's new drama series

1) Lewis Gribben as Danny

Lewis Gribben plays the character of Danny in Hulu's Somewhere Boy. He's a teenager who's lived a sheltered life in his home after his mother's death.

His devastated father locked him in their house for several years, but when Dany turns 18, he finally faces the outside world and a new, complicated journey begins.

Lewis Gribben looks impressive in the film's trailer as he perfectly portrays his character's confusion, angst, and fear with absolute ease. Fans can look forward to a haunting performance from the young actor.

His other memorable acting credits include Shetland, Deadwater Fell, and Get Duked!, among many more.

2) Samuel Bottomley as Aaron

Actor Samuel Bottomley dons the role of Aaron in the new Hulu drama series. Apart from that, more details pertaining to his character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but viewers can expect him to play a significant role in the story.

Bottomley has previously starred in Everybody's Talking About Jamie, The Last Right, and Kiss Me First, to name a few.

3) Rory Keenan as Steve

Rory Keenan essays the role of Steve in Hulu's Somewhere Boy. He's expected to play the role of Danny's father, based on the synopsis and various other reports. Steve had locked his son in their house after his wife's tragic death. He was deeply depressed, struggling to cope with her death.

It'll be interesting to see how his character will be explored as his equation with his son forms the crux of the story.

Rory Keenan is known for his appearances in Trouble in Mind, The Duchess, The Young Messiah, and many more.

Apart from Lewis Gribben, Samuel Bottomley, and Rory Keenan, the drama series also includes many other actors who portray pivotal supporting/minor roles like:

Lisa McGrillis as Sue

Johann Myers as Paul

Jamie Michie as Mark

Amelia Curtis as Frann

Sarah Belcher as Caroline Harper

Mirella Siciliano as Tammy

Maxwell Williams as Joe

Shauna Shim as Siobhan

Eleanor Nawal as Daisy

Don't miss Somewhere Boy on Hulu on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

