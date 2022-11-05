Who is Rory Keenan? All about Gemma Arterton's husband as actress's set to welcome her first child

Gemma Arterton and her husband Rory Keenan are ready to welcome their first baby. Arterton disclosed at the Raindance Film Festival on October 3, 2022, that she is pregnant and was holding her baby bum while walking the red carpet.

The Clash of the Titans star went to the event in a black satin button-down shirt with a high-waisted black skirt that hugged her bump. Gemma and Rory exchanged vows in a private ceremony in September 2019.

In an interview with The Telegraph, she mentioned how she balances her family and career and stated,

“I’m a neurotic person and a worrier anyway, and I think, ‘Oh God, when I have kids am I still going to be able to do all this?’ When we were kids my mom and my grandmother didn’t work, and I think that made them sad. That has influenced me.”

Gemma Arterton’s husband played a role in Peaky Blinders

Rory Keenan is an actor like his wife. He started his career on stage and worked frequently in London, and has also appeared in films and TV shows from a young age.

Keenan recently performed at BAM, New York, and Wyndhams Theatre in the West End in Journey Into Night. He also appeared on Saint Joan and Welcome Home Captain Fox!

Rory played the role of Bilibin in the BBC One historical drama series, War & Peace and as Donal Henry in the BBC crime drama series, Peaky Blinders.

Rory Keenan is famous for his performance in Peaky Blinders (Image via Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

Keenan has previously worked at The Royal National Theatre in plays like The Kitchen, Damned by Despair, and Liola. He gained recognition for his work in the popular Philadelphia Here I Come and Dublin Carol at the Donmar Warehouse.

The 42-year-old played lead roles in Ireland and started working at an early age at The Abbey Theatre. He played lead roles in Hamlet and Macbeth and was the recipient of the Best Supporting Actor at The Irish Times’ 11th Irish Theatre Awards for his work on the latter.

He portrayed the role of Eric in the RTE legal drama series, Striking Out and Leopold in the Canal+ historical fiction drama, Versailles.

Gemma Arterton’s relationship history

Gemma Arterton was previously married to Stefano Catelli. They married in 2010 and split in 2013. The pair’s divorce was finalized by consent at the Central Family Court in High Holborn in August 2015.

Gemma Arterton later stated that she never believed in exchanging vows and was unsure if she would walk down the aisle again. She said in 2013 that she wanted to achieve something in acting before becoming a mother to kids.

The 36-year-old made her film debut with the 2007 comedy film, St Trinian’s. She eventually gained recognition for her appearances in films like Quantum of Solace, Clash of the Titans, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters and The Escape, among others.

