''Sounds like Black Panther'': Netizens mock Will Smith's accent in new Emancipation teaser

Apple TV has dropped a teaser for Will Smith's new historical drama, Emancipation. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film is set in the 19th century and focuses on an enslaved man named Peter.

This will be Will Smith's first film since the infamous Oscars slap incident. Fans on Twitter were not impressed with Smith's African accent. One user mockingly stated that Smith's character in the film ''sounds like Black Panther.''

Kurrgo Master of Planet X @kurrgoplanetx @AppleTVPlus Generic African accents are now all the rage? Last I checked slaves who were born here didn’t speak like this, but I guess it’s cooler to have him sound like black Panther @AppleTVPlus Generic African accents are now all the rage? Last I checked slaves who were born here didn’t speak like this, but I guess it’s cooler to have him sound like black Panther

Without further ado, keep reading to find out what other fans have to say.

Twitter not impressed with Will Smith's accent in Emancipation teaser

Several fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Will Smith's new historical drama, Emancipation. Many criticized his accent in the film, with some describing it as a ''generic African'' accent. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

Chris🇷🇴🇺🇸 @LakeShowMaestro @AppleTVPlus @JohnnySobczak 1. Is that the same accent he used for Concussion? And 2. Did they steal the predator sound effects?! @AppleTVPlus @JohnnySobczak 1. Is that the same accent he used for Concussion? And 2. Did they steal the predator sound effects?!

Jack W @JerkQ @AppleTVPlus Why has Will Smith chosen an “African” accent in a movie that takes place 55 years after the end of the transatlantic slave trade? That’s like 2 generations (or more) removed from the Slave Coast @AppleTVPlus Why has Will Smith chosen an “African” accent in a movie that takes place 55 years after the end of the transatlantic slave trade? That’s like 2 generations (or more) removed from the Slave Coast

Psedoali 🧔🏾🏀😷 @psedoali

Also his I’m happy for will smith but I thought we was off Slave movies back in 2014Also his #Emancipation accent sounds terrible I’m happy for will smith but I thought we was off Slave movies back in 2014Also his #Emancipation accent sounds terrible

Kurrgo Master of Planet X @kurrgoplanetx @AppleTVPlus Generic African accents are now all the rage? Last I checked slaves who were born here didn’t speak like this, but I guess it’s cooler to have him sound like black Panther @AppleTVPlus Generic African accents are now all the rage? Last I checked slaves who were born here didn’t speak like this, but I guess it’s cooler to have him sound like black Panther

A SimplyCecilia Stan Account @PercivalPenman but Will forcing THE HELL out of that accentbut #Emancipation ’s trailer looks good and I’m glad Apple didn’t back down Will forcing THE HELL out of that accent 😂 but #Emancipation’s trailer looks good and I’m glad Apple didn’t back down

Others criticized other aspects of the film, including its main theme, storyline, sound effects, and more, while some said they're looking forward to the movie.

Daily_Writes_P @WritesDaily @AppleTVPlus I saw enslaved and quickly said pass. Don’t care about who’s name is on it. Honestly thought it was going to be I am Legend coming back but no. @AppleTVPlus I saw enslaved and quickly said pass. Don’t care about who’s name is on it. Honestly thought it was going to be I am Legend coming back but no.

Emancipation is expected to be out in select cinemas on December 2, 2022 and will be dropped on Apple TV+ on December 9, 2022.

A quick look at Emancipation teaser, plot, and cast

The teaser for Emancipation opens with a haunting shot of blood dripping on a leaf. A voiceover then says:

''I heard it myself. Slaves are free.''

The trailer maintains tension throughout, without giving away too many crucial details of the story that could ruin the viewing experience. The visuals are stunning and create an atmosphere of dread and claustrophobia that captures the main theme of the film.

Overall, the trailer looks impressive and fans of historical dramas and thrillers should check it out. The official synopsis of the film, as per Apple TV+ Press, reads:

''Emancipation'' tells the triumphant story of Peter (Will Smith), a man who escapes from slavery, relying on his wits, unwavering faith and deep love for his family to evade cold-blooded hunters and the unforgiving swamps of Louisiana on his quest for freedom.''

The description further states:

''The film is inspired by the 1863 photos of “Whipped Peter,” taken during a Union Army medical examination, that first appeared in Harper’s Weekly. One image, known as “The Scourged Back,” which shows Peter’s bare back mutilated by a whipping delivered by his enslavers, ultimately contributed to growing public opposition to slavery.''

The film stars Will Smith in the lead role as Peter. Smith looks quite impressive in the trailer, and viewers can expect a haunting performance from the star. Will Smith last starred in Reinaldo Marcus Green's King Richard, for which he won the Academy Award for Best Actor.

His other popular movies include I Am Legend, The Pursuit of Happyness, and many more. Other cast members include:

Ben Foster as Fassel

Charmaine Bingwa as Dodienne

Steven Ogg as Sergeant Howard

Mustafa Shakir as Andre Cailloux

Gilbert Owuor as Gordon

The movie is helmed by Antoine Fuqua and written by William N. Collage. Fuqua is best known for directing films like Training Day, The Equalizer movies, and Olympus Has Fallen.

You can watch Emancipation on Apple TV+ on December 9, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far