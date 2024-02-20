South Korea's 13,000 trainee doctors prepare to resign in protest against the government's plans to increase the medical seat quotas

On February 20, 2024 (KST), up to 13,000 South Korean trainee doctors stepped down from their positions in opposition to a government medical policy.

The ruling government of President Yoon Suk-yeol had a proposal to increase the number of medical school slots by 2,000 in the upcoming year, to 5,038 from the present 3,058 seats, which is the reason for this protest. The five largest hospitals in Korea, all located in Seoul, decided to tender resignation letters and go on a protest on February 20 at 6 am.

Hospital procedures and other treatments are anticipated to be delayed as a result of the protest.

South Korea's 13,000 trainee doctors resigned in a protest against the government's plans for school admission quotas. (Images via X/@SohanAdhikary6)

Furthermore, The Japan Times reported that only 16% of those polled in a Gallup Korea weekly monitoring survey issued on February 16, 2024, were against the government's proposal, while 76% of respondents were in favor. Due to President Yoon Suk-yeol's steadfast stance on the medical school problem, his approval rating has also increased, rising to 33% from a nine-month low of 29% two weeks ago.

20% of doctors opposed the plan by resigning, South Korean government issued a warning to penalize them

The issue arose when 20% of South Korea's medical residents, or trainee physicians, protested a government proposal to admit additional students to medical schools. On February 16, 2024, they announced that they would be leaving with effect from February 20 onward, citing worries that this would cause disruptions to the nation's health insurance scheme.

In South Korea, around 40 South Korean colleges provide medical education for those wishing to become licensed doctors by 2023. Following six years of study, students are awarded a Bachelor of Medicine and a Bachelor of Surgery degree. For medical students to become licensed, they must pass the Korean National Medical Licensing Examination.

However, according to a CNA report statement released by Park Dan, the chairman of the Korea Interns and Residents Association (KIRA), representatives of the trainees, who work at the five largest hospitals in the nation, all located in Seoul, have chosen to resign from their positions on February 20 KST (February 19 ET).

In opposition to a government plan to increase the number of students admitted to medical schools, 150 people offered their resignations on February 16. The health ministry announced that it has sent 154 physicians at seven institutions a back-to-work command notice, warning to penalize them if they disobey.

Health officials assert that, given South Korea's rapidly aging population, the need for additional physicians is critical. The nation has one of the lowest rates of physician population density among wealthy nations.

Hence, the government intends to recruit 10,000 doctors by 2035 and increase admittance to medical schools by 2,000 students for the 2025–2026 academic year. Currently, every year, over 3,000 people apply to medical schools.

Protesters (doctors) claim that the lack of physicians is exclusive to emergency treatment and not an industry-wide issue. Around 2,700 doctors—almost a fifth of the nation's medical trainees and residents—provide acute and emergency treatment. These medical students or residents are vital to the operation of hospitals.

Additionally, 13,000 trainee doctors (protestors) claim that brutal working conditions and low pay for residents and interns are the reasons for increased unemployment and that the government is neglecting these problems.

According to the Korean Resident Association Announces Results of 2022 Resident Status Survey, medical residents frequently work more than one shift lasting more than twenty-four hours in a given week, and many put in more than eighty hours at work.

In 2020, 80% of doctors protested on a similar matter and the South Korean government had to give up on its decision to increase medical seats. It was due to the COVID-19 pandemic breakout and the nation's urgent requirement for medical staff assistance in treating millions of patients.