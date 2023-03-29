Comedy Central's South Park will drop its season finale or episode 6, titled Spring Break, on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 10 pm ET.

Created by Matt Stone and Trey Parker, the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning animated sitcom first premiered in 1997. It centers around four boys, Stan Marsh, Kyle Broflovski, Eric Cartman, and Kenny McCormick, and their adventures and exploits in and around South Park, a fictional town in Colorado. The obscene language and dark, surreal comedy, which satirizes a wide range of topics, is what made it popular.

The voice cast of South Park includes Try Parker as Stan Marsh, Matt Stone as Kyle Broflovski, Mona Marshall as Sheila Broflovski, April Stewart as Sharon Marsh, Isaac Hayes as Chef, Adrien Beard as Token Black, Eliza Schneider as Liane Cartman, and Jennifer Howell as Bebe Stevens.

The upcoming season finale episode of South Park will address political matters using Mr. Garrison

South Park's season 26 debuted on Comedy Central on February 8, 2023, and is now making its way toward the grand finale with the premiere of episode 6 on March 29, 2023, at 10 pm ET.

The synopsis for the episode, titled Spring Break, states:

"Spring Break is an excuse for Garrison to jump back into his former depraved lifestyle."

Mr. Garrison returns to politics in the sixth episode of season 26 with repercussions on his private matters. The teaser trailer depicts Mr. Garrison relapsing to his old political methods by inciting the racism and fear that propelled him to the presidency in earlier seasons before it all came tumbling down. Will his new friendship with Rick keep him from returning to the old ways?

A recap of the previous five episodes of South Park's season 26

South Park writers have targeted countless contemporary instances in season 26. The theme of episode 5, titled DikinBaus Hot Dogs, was the difficulty employers currently face while hiring staff in the aftermath of the pandemic. This is demonstrated when Butters finds work at a nearby restaurant and as Cartman attempts to establish his own company.

In episode 4, titled Deep Learning, the gang addressed the use of ChatGPT in classrooms and society. In episode 3, titled Japanese Toilet, the show targeted the "big toilet paper" in a segment about Japanese toilets with bidets, which upset the toilet paper companies and led them to attempt to assassinate Stan's father.

South Park @SouthPark Stan asks Clyde for dating advice, in an all-new episode of South Park, titled “Deep Learning” premiering TONIGHT at 10/9c on Comedy Central Stan asks Clyde for dating advice, in an all-new episode of South Park, titled “Deep Learning” premiering TONIGHT at 10/9c on Comedy Central https://t.co/2kQcGux9Em

In episode 2, titled The Worldwide Privacy Tour, the plot made light of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's media frenzy. In the episode, the Prince of Canada ends up in South Park after traveling the globe in search of peace and privacy. Because of its link to the Royal Couple, the episode inevitably sparked a lot of debate and garnered plenty of column inches in tabloids.

The crew used a Valentine's Day "Cupid Ye" riff for their season 26 debut to poke fun at Kanye West's anti-Semitic outbursts on social media and recent talk show appearances. The clear jab at West came after the rapper received widespread criticism for his racist outbursts, tweets, and interviews (including one with Alex Jones' InfoWars, where he praised Hitler).

Season 26, episode 6, will air on Comedy Central this Wednesday.

