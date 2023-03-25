“Redemption arc”: Kanye West's Jonah Hill post sparks memefest online

Kanye West recently returned to Instagram and made a post saying that watching Jonah Hill in the 2012 film 21 Jump Street made him like “Jewish people again.” The rapper’s social media account was previously locked following a series of anti-Semitic controversies.
In his recent post, Ye mentioned that no one should take out their anger against one or two individuals and “transform that hatred” towards millions of other people who are innocent. He also said that no Christian can be labeled as anti-Semite after knowing “Jesus is Jew.”
The musician concluded his post by thanking Hill and saying he loves the actor. He also shared the official poster of 21 Jump Street alongside the message:
Jonah Hill was reportedly born to Jewish parents Sharon Lyn and Richard Feldstein. Although he grew up in the in the wealthy Los Angeles neighborhood of Cheviot Hills, Hill was raised Jewish alongside his siblings Beanie and Jordan.
The actor reportedly attended a religious school at Temple Emanuel of Beverly Hills and also had a "bar mitzvah" ceremony, a coming-of-age Judaism ritual.
In the film 21 Jump Street, Hill plays the role of a police officer named Morton Schmidt who goes undercover as a college student alongside cop buddy Greg Jenko (Channing Tatum) to investigate a deadly drug ring following the drug-related death of a college student.
Kanye West’s post for Jonah Hill immediately went viral on social media and sparked a memefest online, with several social media users calling the rapper’s post as his “redemption arc”:
Back in 2018, Hill spoke about Ye during an interview with Pitchfork and said that he still loves the rapper even though “it’s a hard one right now.” He also called the musician the “artist of my generation” and revealed that he was a part of a “very dormant” Kanye group chat.
Netizens reacts to Kanye West's Jonah Hill IG post
Netizens also took to Twitter to react to Ye's post with a barrage of hilarious memes and funny comments:
