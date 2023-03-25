“Redemption arc”: Kanye West's Jonah Hill post sparks memefest online

Kanye West recently returned to Instagram and made a post saying that watching Jonah Hill in the 2012 film 21 Jump Street made him like “Jewish people again.” The rapper’s social media account was previously locked following a series of anti-Semitic controversies.

In his recent post, Ye mentioned that no one should take out their anger against one or two individuals and “transform that hatred” towards millions of other people who are innocent. He also said that no Christian can be labeled as anti-Semite after knowing “Jesus is Jew.”

The musician concluded his post by thanking Hill and saying he loves the actor. He also shared the official poster of 21 Jump Street alongside the message:

Jonah Hill was reportedly born to Jewish parents Sharon Lyn and Richard Feldstein. Although he grew up in the in the wealthy Los Angeles neighborhood of Cheviot Hills, Hill was raised Jewish alongside his siblings Beanie and Jordan.

The actor reportedly attended a religious school at Temple Emanuel of Beverly Hills and also had a "bar mitzvah" ceremony, a coming-of-age Judaism ritual.

In the film 21 Jump Street, Hill plays the role of a police officer named Morton Schmidt who goes undercover as a college student alongside cop buddy Greg Jenko (Channing Tatum) to investigate a deadly drug ring following the drug-related death of a college student.

Kanye West’s post for Jonah Hill immediately went viral on social media and sparked a memefest online, with several social media users calling the rapper’s post as his “redemption arc”:

Back in 2018, Hill spoke about Ye during an interview with Pitchfork and said that he still loves the rapper even though “it’s a hard one right now.” He also called the musician the “artist of my generation” and revealed that he was a part of a “very dormant” Kanye group chat.

Netizens reacts to Kanye West’s Jonah Hill IG post

Kanye West made his Instagram comeback by sharing a post that said “watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump Street made me love Jewish people again.” The post, which came after the rapper’s suspension from the platform after a month-long anti-Semitic tirade, went viral on social media.

Netizens also took to Twitter to react to Ye’s post with a barrage of hilarious memes and funny comments:

BASED SAVAGE @crackcobain__ Jonah Hill converting Kanye to like Jews again was not on my 2023 bingo card Jonah Hill converting Kanye to like Jews again was not on my 2023 bingo card

very rare @veryrare_ns Kanye seeing Jonah hill in 21 jump street Kanye seeing Jonah hill in 21 jump street https://t.co/teksCfOn8s

NATE @NATERERUN All it took was a movie with Jonah hill in it make Kanye stop being anti semitic??? All it took was a movie with Jonah hill in it make Kanye stop being anti semitic??? 😭 https://t.co/njDHdpWa6O

GëëkR @Yaaasukee @DailyRapFacts Kanye after seeing jonah hill be funny & jewish at the same time @DailyRapFacts Kanye after seeing jonah hill be funny & jewish at the same time https://t.co/awKi2ikDr3

𝙢𝙞𝙠𝙚 @mxke21 @Rap Jonah Hill has just solved antisemitism @Rap Jonah Hill has just solved antisemitism 😭

bighitta @BIGhittachris @tize4PF Jonah hill showing Kanye Jesus was Jewish @tize4PF Jonah hill showing Kanye Jesus was Jewish https://t.co/JdlDVprgVF

rocket engineer @rocketenginee Jonah Hill seeing Kanye post Jonah Hill seeing Kanye post https://t.co/rXB04rI5aU

Loopy24k👑 @Loopy24k Jonah Hill fr turned Kanye into liking jewish people again Jonah Hill fr turned Kanye into liking jewish people again https://t.co/6tYi7DqCcJ

GeekedUp @GeekedUpProd Kanye and his PR team deciding to watch 21 Jump Street for diversity training. Thank you Jonah Hill for bridging the gap

🙃 Kanye and his PR team deciding to watch 21 Jump Street for diversity training. Thank you Jonah Hill for bridging the gap🙃 https://t.co/kgwfHtIA0H

Ime Udoka Supporter @VisualsByVaan Jonah Hill looking at Kanye Instagram post Jonah Hill looking at Kanye Instagram post https://t.co/5iJ3cKhNZU

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Johan Hill will respond to Ye’s remark in the days to come.

