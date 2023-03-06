"Things were so boring around here": Kanye West's Instagram return sparks frenzy online

Troubled rapper Kanye West returned to Instagram with a post featuring a look from Balenciaga's Winter collection on Sunday, March 5, 2023, after months of being inactive. Both the Praise God singer and the fashion house faced backlash last year following their respective controversies.

The post was shared with a strange generic statement:

Kanye, who goes by Ye, was locked out of his Instagram account several times last year over his offensive posts that included harassing his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and his anti-Jewish rants.

News of the hip-hop singer's return to the photo-sharing platform sparked a public frenzy, with many internet users scramming to express their amusement. One user @wakeupwithlinda was excited to see how Ye's return to the platform:

"Here we go again": Netizens react to Kanye's first social media post in months

After news of Kanye's Instagram post spread, internet users took to social media to share their reactions. While many of the singer's fans were happy with his return, others expressed their skepticism. They believed it would start another controversy, much to their entertainment.

User @kingmille914 sarcastically remarked that the Runaway singer would make another bigoted claim, stating:

Instagrammer @simplyrevvx humorously commented:

"Season 2 episode 1, stay tuned folks."

Here are some more comments reacting to the news on Instagram:

Kanye's October 2022 lawsuit against an Australian burger joint, College Dropout Burger, was dismissed by an Australian Federal Judge

On March 4, 2023, an Australian Federal Judge dismissed Ye's case against the burger joint that claimed the fast food eatery used the name of his 2004 album, The College Dropout, without his permission. The lawsuit also alleged that the restaurant used misleading branding to associate with the rapper.

According to the Herald Sun, the move was a result of the singer's lack of response and "no genuine interest in the proceedings."

In January, the Donda singer's legal team sought to cut ties with him using a public platform after unsuccessfully trying to contact the rapper numerous times. It is unclear, however, whether Kanye still has a legal team.

