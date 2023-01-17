"His downfall really is that bad": Netizens react as Kanye West's lawyers reportedly use newspaper to drop him as a client

Rapper Kanye West's legal team is reportedly looking to cut ties with him publicly as the singer's whereabouts remain unknown.

After the rapper's anti-Semitic rant in November 2022, his legal firm moved to withdraw his representation, citing a difference in "core values." Greenberg Traurig LLP (GT) noted a "breakdown in communication" with the Yeezus singer after multiple attempts to serve him court documents severing their ties.

As a last resort, GT is turning to ads in Los Angeles-based newspapers to apprise the Praise God singer of the withdrawal. They reasoned that the publication would reach the evasive West, as it would:

"Likely garner significant media attention, resulting in broader publication."

After hearing about the eccentric ways people are having to use to communicate with the singer, annoyed internet users criticized him and his recent behavior. One user alluded to his downfall, stating:

"No one wants to side with him anymore": Netizens slam Kanye West after his lawyers want to quit

Internet users were appalled at West's conduct towards his legal team. Many were not surprised at the turn of events and pointed out that it was time for him to retire.

Netizens brought up his anti-Semitic tirades, sarcastically commenting that he would "blame the Jews for this." One even stated that he has hit "rock bottom."

Twitterati also implied that it would be better for Kanye West's legal team to quit, with one user Ellie, @Elli33witha33, stating they "did the right thing."

Here are some comments seen on Twitter calling out the rapper:

Kanye West's lawyers have attempted to reach out to him multiple times before taking this step

Many attempted to distance themselves from Kanye West, including his legal team, who "condemned his bigotry behavior."

GT handed Ye the documents, telling him that they no longer wanted to represent him. However, a federal judge, Analisa Torres, on November 30, 2022, stated that the firm cannot legally withdraw as his counsel until they hand the rapper her order that allows them to do so.

According to the law firm, Kanye went dark at this point and stopped responding to their texts.

On December 12, 2022, GT wrote to Torres:

"Ye ceased responding to GT's attempts to contact him, and despite diligent efforts and the use of a process server, GT has been unable to locate Ye or serve him."

In a follow-up letter to Torres on December 21, asking for an extension, the law firm added that they were still unable to locate the rapper at the "addresses that GT previously understood Ye to frequent."

It is still unclear whether or not newspapers will publish the notice to West.

