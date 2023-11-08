Spotify x Daft Punk capsule collection: Everything we know so far

The Spotify x Daft Punk capsule collection stands out as the latest endeavor by the leading music platform, Spotify. This strategic move into the artist merchandising domain exemplifies Spotify's broader aim to enhance the connection between artists and their fans through exclusive merchandise.

The Spotify x Daft Punk capsule collection specifically is a curated selection of apparel and accessories featuring illustrative hoodies, iconographic T-shirts, and unique items such as a crystal logo clock, all of which are infused with the essence of Daft Punk's aesthetic.

Spotify's leap into merchandising was heralded by their collaboration with Mexican artist Peso Pluma, creating pieces that are deeply rooted in cultural significance.

This precedent set the stage for what is to be an ongoing series of artist-centric collections, allowing fans to don apparel that resonates with the music they love. It's an immersive experience, a way to live the music beyond just listening.

The Spotify x Daft Punk capsule collection released on Tuesday (November 7) as they celebrate the 10th anniversary of Daft Punk's acclaimed album, Random Access Memories. The collection boasts a range of products with prices expected to fall between $20 and $120.

This launch is not the end of Spotify's fashion journey; it's merely a starting point, with future collections in the pipeline for artists like Tyler, the Creator, Tems, and Rosalía. Fans eager to grab a piece of this exclusive collection can find it on Spotify's webstore.

Spotify x Daft Punk capsule collection pays homage to Daft Punk's influence

Spotify x Daft Punk capsule collection (Image via Spotify)

As Spotify enters the merchandising arena, its inaugural Spotify x Daft Punk capsule collection offers fans more than just clothing; it's an opportunity to wear a piece of music history. The collection pays homage to Daft Punk's influence over the past decade with designs that reflect the duo's iconic helmets and their distinctive sound.

Spotify x Daft Punk Collection (Image via Spotify)

About the new Spotify x Daft Punk Collection, the Spotify website states:

"Daft Punk’s Spotify Collection draws inspiration from 'Random Access Memories' in celebration of the band's final studio album on its 10th anniversary. All products are limited edition and only available from Spotify while supplies last."

The essence of the collection

Every item in the Spotify x Daft Punk capsule collection has been crafted with fans in mind. The illustrative hoodies are perfect for casual wear, while the iconographic T-shirts serve as a wearable tribute to the duo's artistry.

The crystal logo clock is a standout piece, epitomizing the timeless nature of Daft Punk's music.

The price range of the Spotify x Daft Punk capsule collection is as follows:

Daft Punk Original Random Access Memories Helmet Hoodie:$100.00

Daft Punk Crystal Logo Clock: $50.00

Daft Punk Drumless Logo Tee: $60.00

The Spotify x Daft Punk capsule collection is more than just a merchandise; it's a celebration of musical milestones and fan devotion. Whether looking for an everyday hoodie or a unique crystal clock, this collection offers something for every Daft Punk enthusiast.