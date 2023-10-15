When was Spotify launched? Everything about the music platform's latest deal with Nike

The brand-new Spotify x Nike Partnership is a unique blend of music, movement, and mental health advocacy. This World Mental Health Day, October 10, 2023, the two giants unveiled their joint venture in the UK, aiming to empower young girls through the therapeutic realms of music and dance.

The partnership's centerpiece is the 'Make Moves Fund', an initiative designed to fund community projects that harness music and dance to uplift and inspire girls aged 10 to 17.

Organizations hoping to make a difference can submit their innovative proposals by November 30, 2023, at nike.com/gb/purpose.

The Spotify x Nike Partnership is being championed by FLO

Dance and music are potent tools for mental well-being. They not only foster self-expression and individuality but also offer a platform for connection and collective joy.

Recognizing this, the Spotify x Nike Partnership seeks to utilize these mediums as catalysts for positive change, especially for young girls who often find themselves marginalized in the realm of sports and physical activity.

According to the research done by both brands, 80% of girls in England feel out of place in sports. Ethnic minority girls, particularly from lower socioeconomic backgrounds, are even less active. Also, mental health issues are more prevalent in girls by the age of 18.

By merging music and movement, this music platform and sneaker brand are crafting an inviting space for girls to explore their potential and nurture their mental well-being.

A significant component of the Spotify x Nike Partnership is the allocation of grants, amounting to roughly USD $25,000 each. These will empower UK-based community groups with groundbreaking, girl-centric programs, blending music and dance to motivate and support girls in their journeys of self-expression.

History of these two pioneers in their fields

Spotify started in 2006 and changed how we listen to music. It made music more interactive to fit different styles. On the other hand, Nike was founded in 1964. They quickly became leaders in sports shoes and clothes. Now, the two brands have collaborated on a special project.

Reflecting on the initiative, Dan Burrows, Senior Director at Nike, emphasized the partnership's aim to foster an active, equitable future for girls.

The collaboration's strength lies in its inclusivity, with a diverse panel including representatives from Black Girl Fest, Nike dancer Joelle D'Fontaine, and mental well-being expert Ciara Dockery from Gurls Talk, among others.

FLO, a girl group based in London, champions the Make Moves Fund, echoing its ethos through their music.

For organizations eager to be a part of this transformative movement, proposals can be submitted at nike.com. Post submission, the chosen grantees will be informed by January 2024, with their programs running for the subsequent six months.

The Spotify x Nike Partnership symbolizes a merger of art, culture, and advocacy. By intertwining music, dance, and well-being, this collaboration holds the promise of reshaping young girls' futures, encouraging them to find their rhythm and redefine their narratives.

With the backing of two industry giants, the Make Moves Fund stands as a beacon of hope, inspiration, and positive change.