Sprite Tropical Mix to be available nationwide for the first time ever: Product, availability, and more details explored 

Sprite Tropical Mix, a popular soda from Coca-Cola, will have its nationwide launch in the US in 2025. Previously available only in select regions, it will be available across the country starting March 3, 2025, in 20-ounce bottles. Additionally, it will also be offered in 12-ounce cans.

Consumers can get this product in major retail outlets, convenience stores, and supermarkets. The limited-edition release will be advertised through an integrated marketing campaign and digital marketing on social channels.

Sprite Tropical Mix goes nationwide: Everything you need to know

Sprite Tropical Mix has had various names over the years. It was first released as Sprite Tropical Remix in 2002 as part of the Sprite Remix line. The tropical flavor was popular and was re-released in 2015 as Sprite Tropical and again in 2016 as Sprite Tropical Mix.

Each iteration saw limited availability, making the upcoming nationwide release in 2025 a significant expansion for the loved flavor.

“An ode to our past for all the Sprite Remix fans from the early 2000s. Rediscover the combination of the crisp, familiar Sprite lemon-lime taste with delicious strawberry and pineapple flavors.” said Kimberly Paige, vice president, Coca-Cola North America, 2016 press release.

Sprite Tropical Mix beverage combines the familiar taste of Sprite with flavors of strawberry and pineapple. The beverage retains Sprite's characteristic transparency and is caffeine-free, which is of interest to those wanting a flavorful but stimulant-free drink.

"The blend of lemon-lime, strawberry and pineapple flavors gives the delicious taste of Sprite a fresh twist for summer, and for fans unfamiliar with the tropical mix, it’s a refreshing way to quench their thirst for something new" - Statement made in 2016 by Kimberly Paige, Vice president, Sprite and Flavors, Coca-Cola North America

The drink boasts 100% natural flavor constituents of carbonated water, citric acid, corn syrup, sodium benzoate, and natural flavors. The cans are packaged in orange and white packaging bearing the brand name.

Consumer Excitement and Anticipation

Sprite Tropical Mix has built a loyal fan base, with fans excited about its limited-time returns and nationwide launch. Social media has seen a positive response, with many eager to enjoy the drink more regularly.

Netizens react to Tropical Mix flavor launching across the country (Image via Instagram/@sodaseekers)

Founded in 1886, The Coca-Cola Company is an industry-leader in drinks, with over 200 brands, such as Coca-Cola and Sprite. Sprite, launched in 1961, is Coca-Cola's second-most popular brand and a best-selling lemon-lime soda worldwide. Sprite alone accounts for 8% of its sales.

Committed to sustainability, Coca-Cola strives for 100% recyclable packaging by 2030, demonstrating its leadership and innovation in the beverage sector.

