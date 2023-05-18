Squeeze & The Psychedelic Furs co-headlining tour 2023: Tickets, presale, dates, venues & more

The Psychedelic Furs and Squeeze have announced a co-headlining tour in North America, which is scheduled to take place from September 8 to October 14, 2023, in venues across mainland USA. This will be the first major tour for the Furs since their 2021 Made of Rain Tour.

The two bands announced the tour via a post on their official Instagram page:

Presale for the tour is currently ongoing and can be availed using the code HEAVEN. Tickets for the tour are currently priced at $470 plus processing fees and can be accessed at https://thepsychedelicfurs.com/#shows. Tickets and presales can also be accessed from https://www.squeezeofficial.com/#section-live.

The Psychedelic Furs and Squeeze collaborate for the first time with the tour

The two British bands are set to collaborate for the first time on a tour, with both having recently worked on other projects independently. While The Psychedelic Furs released their last album in 2021, Squeeze released their latest EP, Food for Thought, on 4 November 2022, donating the proceeds from it towards food banks in response to the UK cost of living crisis.

The full list of dates and venues for The Psychedelic Furs and Squeeze tour are given below:

September 8, 2023 – New York City, New York at Radio City Music Hall

September 9, 2023 – Mashantucket, Connecticut at Foxwoods

September 10, 2023 – Asbury Park, New Jersey at The Stone Pony Outdoors

September 12, 2023 – Boston, MA at Wang Theatre

September 13, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA at The Met

September 14, 2023 – Vienna, Virginia at Filene Center – Wolf Trap Amphitheater

September 16, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at Cadence Bank Amp at Chastain

September 17, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee at Grand Ole Opry

September 19, 2023 – Durham, North Carolina at Durham Performing Arts Center

September 20, 2023 – Richmond, Virginia at Virginia Credit Union Live

September 22, 2023 – Nashville, Indiana at Brown County Music Center

September 23, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan at The Fillmore

September 24, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at Salt Shed

September 26, 2023 – St. Louis, Missouri at Stifel Theater

September 27, 2023 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at The Uptown Theater

September 29, 2023 – Denver, Colorado at Bellco

September 30, 2023 – Salt Lake City, Utah at The Eccles Theater

October 2, 2023 – Eugene, Oregon at Silva Concert Hall at Hult Center

October 3, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State at The Paramount Theater

October 5, 2023 – Saratoga, California at The Mountain Winery

October 6, 2023 – Napa, California at Blue Note Napa Summer Session at Meritage Resort

October 7, 2023 – Wheatland (Sacramento), California at Hard Rock Live

October 9, 2023 – San Diego, California at The Sound

October 12, 2023 – Paso Robles, California at Vina Robles Amphitheatre

October 13, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at The Greek

October 14, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Palms

Tracing The Psychedelic Furs and their career

The Psychedelic Furs was formed as a collaboration between Richard Butler, Tim Butler, Duncan Kilburn, Paul Wilson, and Roger Morris initially. The band, after lineup changes, released their eponymously titled debut studio album, The Psychedelic Furs, in February 1980. The album peaked at number 18 on the UK album chart.

Following the success of their first album, The Psychedelic Furs released their second studio album, Talk Talk Talk, in May 1981. The album peaked at number 30 on the UK album chart.

The Psychedelic Furs gained critical acclaim with their fifth studio album, Midnight to Midnight, which was released on February 2, 1987. The album peaked at number 12 on the UK album chart, as well as number 16 on the Canadian album chart.

