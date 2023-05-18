Squeeze & The Psychedelic Furs co-headlining tour 2023: Tickets, presale, dates, venues & more

The Psychedelic Furs and Squeeze have announced a co-headlining tour in North America, which is scheduled to take place from September 8 to October 14, 2023, in venues across mainland USA. This will be the first major tour for the Furs since their 2021 Made of Rain Tour.
The two bands announced the tour via a post on their official Instagram page:
Presale for the tour is currently ongoing and can be availed using the code HEAVEN. Tickets for the tour are currently priced at $470 plus processing fees and can be accessed at https://thepsychedelicfurs.com/#shows. Tickets and presales can also be accessed from https://www.squeezeofficial.com/#section-live.
The Psychedelic Furs and Squeeze collaborate for the first time with the tour
The two British bands are set to collaborate for the first time on a tour, with both having recently worked on other projects independently. While The Psychedelic Furs released their last album in 2021, Squeeze released their latest EP, Food for Thought, on 4 November 2022, donating the proceeds from it towards food banks in response to the UK cost of living crisis.
The full list of dates and venues for The Psychedelic Furs and Squeeze tour are given below:
- September 8, 2023 – New York City, New York at Radio City Music Hall
- September 9, 2023 – Mashantucket, Connecticut at Foxwoods
- September 10, 2023 – Asbury Park, New Jersey at The Stone Pony Outdoors
- September 12, 2023 – Boston, MA at Wang Theatre
- September 13, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA at The Met
- September 14, 2023 – Vienna, Virginia at Filene Center – Wolf Trap Amphitheater
- September 16, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at Cadence Bank Amp at Chastain
- September 17, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee at Grand Ole Opry
- September 19, 2023 – Durham, North Carolina at Durham Performing Arts Center
- September 20, 2023 – Richmond, Virginia at Virginia Credit Union Live
- September 22, 2023 – Nashville, Indiana at Brown County Music Center
- September 23, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan at The Fillmore
- September 24, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at Salt Shed
- September 26, 2023 – St. Louis, Missouri at Stifel Theater
- September 27, 2023 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at The Uptown Theater
- September 29, 2023 – Denver, Colorado at Bellco
- September 30, 2023 – Salt Lake City, Utah at The Eccles Theater
- October 2, 2023 – Eugene, Oregon at Silva Concert Hall at Hult Center
- October 3, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State at The Paramount Theater
- October 5, 2023 – Saratoga, California at The Mountain Winery
- October 6, 2023 – Napa, California at Blue Note Napa Summer Session at Meritage Resort
- October 7, 2023 – Wheatland (Sacramento), California at Hard Rock Live
- October 9, 2023 – San Diego, California at The Sound
- October 12, 2023 – Paso Robles, California at Vina Robles Amphitheatre
- October 13, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at The Greek
- October 14, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Palms
Tracing The Psychedelic Furs and their career
The Psychedelic Furs was formed as a collaboration between Richard Butler, Tim Butler, Duncan Kilburn, Paul Wilson, and Roger Morris initially. The band, after lineup changes, released their eponymously titled debut studio album, The Psychedelic Furs, in February 1980. The album peaked at number 18 on the UK album chart.
Following the success of their first album, The Psychedelic Furs released their second studio album, Talk Talk Talk, in May 1981. The album peaked at number 30 on the UK album chart.
The Psychedelic Furs gained critical acclaim with their fifth studio album, Midnight to Midnight, which was released on February 2, 1987. The album peaked at number 12 on the UK album chart, as well as number 16 on the Canadian album chart.