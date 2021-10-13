Squid Game exposes South Korea’s “corruption and immoral scoundrels” says North Korean website

Squid Game, the latest Netflix show to rise to global popularity, is a brutal and gory show that portrays a hyperbolic version of an unequal society. The rich use the poor to entertain themselves and this has been used by a North Korean website called Arirang Meari to attack South Korea.

In the report, the website claimed on October 12 that Squid Game portrayed the reality of South Korea. The show exposed the country's “corruption and immoral scoundrels” they said. The website also cited various South Korean critics to state that Squid Game portrayed an, "unequal society where moneyless people are treated like chess pieces for the rich."

Why was the Squid Game attacked by a North Korean website?

The K-drama portrayed the extent to which a human would go when they are forced to survive. There was betrayal, tragedy and gory murder as well. All of this led the North Korean website to conclude that the show did not portray a dystopian setting but the sad reality of "beastly South Korean society in which human beings are driven to extreme competition and their humanity is being wiped out."

North Korea has ramped up its attack on South Korean culture as they believed that their counterpart's “anti-socialist and non-socialist” values influenced their country. North Korea also made it illegal for its citizens to possess any kind of art or media that originated in the South.

The anti-reactionary thought law was passed in 2020 and anyone caught with South Korean media and art such as ones related to Squid Game in their possession would be punished with 15 years in a prison camp.

In addition, Kim Jong-un, the North Korean leader, had also spoken about outside influence in January. He had urged the entertainment industry in his country to produce better content than their counterparts. He said that it was important to help reject outside influences.

He also referred to K-Pop as a “vicious cancer” and the state-sponsored media said that if it was left unchecked, would lead to North Korea “crumbling like a damp wall”. This was in regards to how South Korean shows such as Squid Game and pop culture influenced the attire, lifestyle and more of people residing in the country.

Edited by Danyal Arabi