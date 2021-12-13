"Squid Game, South Dakota": Dash for Cash event slammed for making teachers scramble for $1 bills in viral video 

Twitter users were mortified after seeing a “Dash for Cash” event held in South Dakota. A total of ten teachers were put in a pit to collect as much money as they could in under five minutes. The “dystopic” event was held to gather funds for needed school and classroom improvements.

Dash for Cash took place on December 11, during a Sioux Falls Stampede junior ice hockey match. A total of $5000 in cash was donated by a local Sioux Falls mortgage lender, CU Mortgage Direct.

One of the event’s videos going viral online showcased teachers crawling across a mat and stuffing their clothes with as much cash as they could.

☭ 🇨🇺 jσєуաrecκ'ˢ Ɗуѕтσριαη Ƒυтυяє 🇰🇵 🙃 @joeywreck The United States is a dystopian hell. These are underpaid teachers in South Dakota, being told to get on their knees and fight other educators for cash in front of an audience.



Harrisburg High School teacher grabs $616 in Dash for Cash event

A business development and marketing director for CU Mortgage Direct stated that they “thought it was an awesome group thing to do for the teachers,” after everything academic facilitators went through “for the last couple of years.” He continued:

"The teachers in this area, and any teacher, they deserve whatever the heck they get."

The Dash for Cash competition was held at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

A Harrisburg High School teacher, Barry Longden, managed to grab $616, the highest amount. He told Sioux Falls Argus Leader that he plans to buy equipment for an esports club.

Another fifth-grade teacher managed to snag $592 during the event. They said:

“I think it's really cool when the community offers an opportunity like this for things that educations a lot of times pay out of pocket for.”

Twitter buzzes with outrage

Though the competition seems to be held with good intentions, many compared Dash for Cash to Netflix’s popular series Squid Game. Those in debt compete in eccentric children’s games for the highest cash prize in the show.

Many stated that the “dehumanizing” Dash for Cash event portrayed a “capitalistic hellhole.”

Speaking of the South Dakota event, a few tweets read:

CU Mortgage Direct did not respond to the backlash the event has received at the time of writing this article.

