Squid Game: The Challenge Contestants Open Up About Their Unique On-Set Journey

Squid Game: The Challenge, a reality TV adaptation of the globally acclaimed South Korean series Squid Game, has captivated audiences with its unique blend of suspense and competition. This real-life version brought together 456 players, each vying for a grand prize in a series of children's games.

However, the journey of these contestants extends far beyond the screen, encompassing a range of experiences from the challenges of communal living to the psychological impact of participating in such an intense competition. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, published on December 6, 2023, a few contestants from Squid Game: The Challenge expressed their views.

Life in Squid Game: The Challenge

The contestants of Squid Game: The Challenge faced a unique living situation, mirroring the scripted series. They were housed in a large dormitory with bunk beds, creating an atmosphere of constant surveillance and minimal privacy.

This setup, while fostering a sense of camaraderie, also brought forth challenges such as dealing with snoring and the lack of personal space. The psychological effect of this environment was significant, as contestants had to adapt to living under constant watch.

The dietary regimen on the set was a far cry from luxury. Contestants were provided with basic meals, predominantly consisting of plain oatmeal for breakfast and simple rice with chicken for other meals. The lack of flavor and variety in these meals was a common complaint among the participants.

Player 299, whose real name is Spencer Hawkins, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, commented on the meals:

"I remember having plain oatmeal, that was the breakfast each time. And rice with chicken that could have used more salt or something."

Spencer further added,

"It could have been more comfortable, but I couldn't have asked for better company.”

Another contestant Figgy also shared her thoughts on the food quality and nightly struggle:

"We were given different meals each day, but every morning, we had plain porridge. It wasn't terrible, just flavorless…There's so many people who snore, and if someone snored, no one was getting sleep."

Furthermore, Squid Game: The Challenge was stringent about its rules, especially during the pre-filming quarantine period. Contestants were isolated in separate hotel rooms, with strict instructions not to interact. This protocol was taken seriously, as evidenced by the removal of two contestants who were found to have violated these rules by secretly meeting.

A notable aspect of the contestants' experience was their attachment to the green tracksuits worn during the show. Many expressed disappointment at not being able to keep these suits, leading them to seek replicas online as mementos.

Trey Plutnicki (Player 301) humorously expressed his frustration, saying,

"I'm pissed about it. I want that tracksuit so bad, but I don't want to pay for it. It's a lot of money!"

The desire to hold onto a piece of the show led several contestants to seek replicas of the tracksuits online. Spencer Hawkins (Player 299) shared his efforts:

"I can't even tell you about how much I've been looking through Amazon to find the right vendor to ship me one."

Similarly, Jessica "Figgy" Figueroa (Player 033) also looked for a keepsake:

"I ordered a spoof online and I will be wearing it, so if anyone sees me out there in 033 tracksuit, you know it's Figgy."

Additionally, some contestants kept smaller items like toothbrushes and hand sanitizers, tangible reminders of their extraordinary journey. These keepsakes serve as personal tokens of an experience that was both challenging and transformative. Ashley Tolbert (Player 278) spoke about the small items she kept,

"I actually kept my water bottle, and I kept the little Vaseline canister they gave us because our lips were dry. I kept the little granny panties they gave us in there. They gave us fanny packs and I kept that."

Squid Game: The Challenge offered a unique window into the human spirit under pressure. From the communal living conditions and strict rules to the formation of alliances and the psychological impact of the games, the show was a microcosm of human behavior under extreme circumstances.

The Squid Game: The Challenge contestants' journey was a reflection of resilience, adaptability, and the enduring human need for connection, even in the most challenging environments.