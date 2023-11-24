Jessica 'Figgy' Figueroa Reflects on Her Journey from Survivor to Squid Game: The Challenge

Ex-Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X contestant Jessica 'Figgy' Figueroa has entered the battlefield of Squid Game: The Challenge. Known for her vibrant personality and tactical acumen, Figgy's journey in entertainment took a significant turn when she joined Squid Game: The Challenge.

A sixth-grade science teacher by profession, Figgy's ability to balance her educational career with the demanding nature of the competition showcases her versatility. Recently engaged to Austin Dirks, she continues to engage a wide audience, both in the classroom and on television screens.

This article delves into Figgy's unique path across two major shows, highlighting her experiences, strategies, and life beyond the camera.

Figgy Figueroa's journey from Survivor to Squid Game: The Challenge

Jessica Figueroa's stint on Survivor was marked by her involvement in the Takali tribe and her notable alliances. Her gameplay, characterized by social intelligence and adaptability, led her through the twists and turns of the show until her elimination on Day 18. This early exit did not diminish her impact on the audience, as she left a lasting impression with her approach to the game.

After a hiatus from reality TV, Figgy returned to the screen with Squid Game: The Challenge. Her decision to re-enter stemmed from a desire to face new challenges and experiences. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Figgy detailed her journey in the recent Netflix show.

“One of my fiancé's coworkers sent me, "You should apply for this show." I was like, "Maybe I should. I love the series." I am pretty impatient — I reached out to my fiancé, "Should I apply for the show?" And didn't hear back from him in time, so I sent in a 60-second video and I was like, "Too late. I sent it in." Didn't think twice about it and I didn't put too much effort into it either. And now I'm here," she told Entertainment Weekly.

She also stated,

“I loved everything about [Squid Game]. I was really captivated by how well the series was produced, and once I heard that the show was going to be turned into the biggest game show ever, I was like, "This sounds like the ultimate game show." I thought it was Survivor, but wait a second, there's Squid Game: The Challenge, so I just had to apply because I'm super competitive”

Her past experience and fame as a Survivor participant also helped her make connections

“The first player to recognize who I was was Dash, Player 141. He instantly came up to me and was like, "Oh my gosh, you're Figgy from Survivor." I was like, "What do I do? Do I say yes?" I just was like, "Yeah, hey," and just went with it," she stated.

She continued,

From there it spread like wildfire — not necessarily from Dash…They were like, "You're the girl from Survivor, you're the one I've been hearing about." And I was like, "Hopefully you've heard good things!"

She employed a strategy focused on building alliances in Squid Game: The Challenge, notably with players 301 and 302.

“I worked with Trey, his mom, LeAnn, so 301, 302, Dash/Player 141, Meg, Chad, Brownie, Dr. Rick. I was close with Kwame. I was close with so many people in the game, I could honestly go on. I knew that if we could all work together, we would get as far as possible together.”

Apart from her television appearances, Figgy is dedicated to her career as a science teacher. Her role at Valor Collegiate Academies exemplifies her commitment to education. This balance between her professional life and her passion is a demonstration of her ability to manage diverse roles effectively.

The personal life of Jessica Figueroa has been as eventful as her television career. Recently, she celebrated her engagement to Austin Dirks, sharing this joyous occasion with her followers on social media. This milestone in her personal life marks a new chapter, one that she navigates with the same enthusiasm and authenticity that she brought to her TV appearances.

Jessica 'Figgy' Figueroa's journey is a narrative of adaptability, strategic thinking, and personal growth. From her early days on Survivor to her recent appearance in Squid Game: The Challenge, and her ongoing commitment to education and personal life, Figgy represents a unique figure in the landscape.