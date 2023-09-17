Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 episode 4 - Release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4, episode 4 is titled Something Borrowed, Something Green and will be available to stream on Paramount Plus on September 21, 2023. The series offers viewers a unique perspective on the Star Trek universe with the themes of daily lives followed by the adventures of the lower-ranking crew members aboard the USS Cerritos.

Set in the year 2380, the series follows the events of Star Trek: Nemesis. This show unfolds within an established Star Trek timeline. One interesting aspect is its inclusion of characters and species from the Star Trek universe.

The fourth season of Star Trek: Lower Decks premiered on Paramount Plus on September 7, 2023. Fans can anticipate a dose of entertainment with new episodes being released every Thursday. The new season consists of 10 episodes, each being around 25 minutes long, ensuring that it maintains its combination of humor and science fiction adventure.

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4, episode 4 airs this Thursday on Paramount Plus

The highly awaited Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 episode 4 is set to be released this Thursday at 12:00 a.m. midnight (Pacific Time). Fans can also get a sneak peek into both episode 4 and episode 5, giving them a glimpse of what's to come.

To watch the episode, fans will need a subscription to Paramount Plus, the streaming platform for the series. Paramount offers two subscription plans: the basic plan, priced at $6 per month or $60 annually, which includes advertisements, and the Premium plan, priced at $12 per month or $120 annually, offering an ad-free viewing experience.

The voice actors featured in Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 episode 4 include Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler, Noel Wells as Ensign D’Vana Tendi, Eugene Cordero as Ensign Sam Rutherford, Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman, Jerry O’Connell as Commander Jack Ransom, Gillian Vigman as Doctor T’Ana and Fred Tatasciore, as Lieutenant Shaxs.

In Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4, episode 4, there will be plenty of nods and playful references to various aspects of the Star Trek universe. Elements like the Klingon known as Kal'Hyah, the iconic Vulcan nerve pinch encounters with the formidable Borg cube, and thrilling adventures within the holographic realm of the holodeck are also included in the show.

For avid Star Trek enthusiasts, keep an eye out for potential guest appearances from beloved characters like Riker, Troi, Q, or the versatile Jeffrey Combs portraying various roles, ensuring that this episode remains a captivating journey into the comedic side of the Star Trek Universe.

What to expect from the Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 episode 4?

The fourth and upcoming episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 is anticipated to bring humor and action to the forefront, maintaining the series' tradition of paying homage to the Star Trek franchise while playfully poking fun at it. Fans can expect to witness the ongoing antics of their favorite characters aboard the USS Cerritos.

With Mike McMahan at the helm as the executive producer, alongside a stellar team that includes Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Katie Krentz, and Aaron Baiers, the show is expected to continue its successful blend of humor and homage to the beloved Star Trek franchise. Production involves CBS Eye Animation Productions, Secret Hideout, Roddenberry Entertainment, and Titmouse.

While specific plot details are being kept under wraps, the official synopsis for this episode reveals that Tendi is expected to be summoned back to Orion to attend a wedding. Along the way, viewers can anticipate more comedic situations and a deeper exploration of the interpersonal drama within Captain Freeman's crew.