Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 release date, air time, plot, and more details

The fourth season of Star Trek: Lower Decks is all set to air on Paramount+ on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at 3 am ET. The show is part of the iconic Star Trek franchise and focuses on the crew of a not-so-important ship. It focuses on how the crew members of the ship deal with their personal lives whilst tackling numerous other challenges.

The series stars Tawny Newsome, who voices the character of Beckett Mariner, along with many others playing crucial supporting roles. The show is helmed by noted writer and producer Mike McMahan.

Star Trek: Lower Decks release timings for different time zones

The official standard release time for Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 is 3 am ET/12 am PT on Paramount+. However, timings tend to vary depending on the region and their respective time zones.

Here is a list of the different release timings for the show according to various time zones around the world:

India: 12.30 pm IST on September 7, 2023

Canada: 7 am EST on September 7, 2023

Japan: 4 pm JST on September 7, 2023

Australia: 5 pm AEST on September 7, 2023

United Kingdom: 3 am BST on September 7, 2023

Mexico: 2 am CDT on September 7, 2023

South Korea: 4 pm KST on September 7, 2023

What to expect from Star Trek: Lower Decks? Plot and cast details explored

Star Trek: Lower Decks centers around the lives of the crew of the least important Starfleet ship, exploring the various challenges they face and the numerous adventures they indulge in. A short description of the sci-fi show, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Star Trek: Lower Decks" focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet's least important ships, the USS Cerritos, in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford and Tendi must keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies.''

The synopsis further reads:

''The ship's bridge crew includes Captain Carol Freeman, Commander Jack Ransom, Lieutenant Shaxs and Doctor T'Ana. This is the second animated spin-off in the franchise after 1973-74's "Star Trek: The Animated Series," but has a decidedly more adult tone and humor.''

The voice cast of the show features Tawny Newsome, who's received high praise from critics for his performance in the lead role as Beckett Mariner. Beckett is known for her rebellious and bold nature and her character defines the tone of the show.

Tawny Newsome's other notable acting credits include How It Ends, True Story, Space Force, and many more. Starring alongside her in key supporting/minor roles are numerous other talented actors like Eugene Cordero as Sam Rutherford, Noël Wells as D'Vana Tendi, Fred Tatasciore as Shaxs, Jerry O'Connell as Jack Ransom, Dawnn Lewis as Carol Freeman, and many more.

The first three seasons of the show received highly positive reviews from viewers and critics, with many praising the series' distinctive tone, ambitious plot-line, and thematic depth, among numerous other things. The show has already been renewed for a fifth season.

Don't miss the new season of Star Trek: Lower Decks on Paramount+ on Thursday, September 7, 2023.