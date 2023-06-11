Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 cast list and characters explored

The highly anticipated second season of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is expected to air on the streaming platform on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

The show is part of the iconic Star Trek franchise and explores the lives of various people working at the USS Enterprise, led by Capt. Christopher Pike.

Here's a short description of the second season of the show, as per Paramount:

''In season two of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, under the command of Captain Christopher Pike, confronts increasingly dangerous stakes, explores uncharted territories and encounters new life and civilisations.''

The description further reads:

''The crew will also embark on personal journeys that will continue to test their resolve and redefine their destinies. Facing friends and enemies both new and familiar, their adventures will unfold in surprising ways never seen before on any Star Trek series.''

The first season of the show received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics, with praise mostly directed towards the plot and writing. It stars Anson Mount in one of the key roles, along with many others playing supporting characters.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 cast: Anson Mount, and others to star in the sci-fi series

1) Anson Mount as Christopher Pike

Anson Mount essays the lead role of Christopher Pike in Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Pike is the captain of the USS Enterprise and is the protagonist of the story. He was superb throughout the first season after stepping into one of the most beloved characters on television.

The trailer for season 2 shows Mount in terrific form, and viewers can expect another memorable performance from him in the new season. His other acting credits include Hell on Wheels, Conviction, and Short Treks, to name a few.

2) Ethan Peck as Spock

Actor Ethan Peck plays the role of Spock in the sci-fi series. Spock is a fascinating character as he's half-vulcan and half-human and his identity crisis is at the core of the story. Peck has been brilliant throughout the first season and it'll be fascinating to see how he performs in the upcoming season. His other well-known performances include Star Trek: Discovery, The Holiday Calendar, and Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, among many more.

3) Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley

Rebecca Romijn dons the role of Una Chin-Riley aka Number One in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. She assists the captain and the two share great camaraderie. Like the rest of the cast, Romijn has received widespread critical acclaim for her performance in season 1. Rebecca Romjin has previously starred in Femme Fatale, X-Men film series, Ugly Betty, and many more.

Apart from Rebecca Romijn, Anson Mount, and Ethan Peck, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds also stars many others in crucial supporting/minor roles like:

Jess Bush as Christine Chapel

Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh

Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas

Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura

Bruce Horak as Hemmer

Babs Olusanmokun as Joseph M'Benga

Viewers can watch the first episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

