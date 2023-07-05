Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 episode 4 release date, time, and more details

The fourth episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 is expected to premiere on Paramount+ on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 3 am ET (tentative time). The series' second season premiered in June and has been receiving mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics.

The show explores the lives of a crew on a starship named USS Enterprise (NCC-1701), who are out to explore several worlds across the galaxy in the 23rd century. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds features Anson Mount in the lead role, alongside various others portraying significant supporting roles. The series is helmed by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 episode 4 is expected to focus on planet Rigel VII

Paramount+ has not yet released the official trailer for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 episode 4, but as per various reports online, viewers can expect the new episode to focus extensively on the crew returning to the fascinating and mysterious Rigel VII planet that Captain Pike had visited a long time back.

Apart from that, not many details regarding the new episiode are known at this point. The previous episode, titled Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow, depicted La'An going back in time to the 21st century in order to prevent a fatal attack against the Earth and humanity. Here's a synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''La'An travels back in time to 21st-century Earth to prevent an attack which will alter humanity's future history and bring her face to face with her own contentious legacy.''

The first three episodes have been quite brilliant as they've retained the show's distinctly mysterious tone while continuing to focus on each character's journey. Fans can expect the show to involve more drama as the season progresses and the events head towards an interesting conclusion. The show has already been renewed for a third season in March 2023, so fans can look forward to a cliffhanger at the end of the ongoing season.

More details about Star Trek: Strange New Worlds plot and cast

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds revolves around the lives of the crew of a starship in a futuristic time period. They travel around various planets across the galaxy, looking for different forms of lives and civilizations. Check out Paramount+'s official synopsis of the current season of the show:

''In season two of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, under the command of Captain Christopher Pike, confronts increasingly dangerous stakes, explores uncharted territories and encounters new life and civilisations.''

The descripion further states,

''The crew will also embark on personal journeys that will continue to test their resolve and redefine their destinies. Facing friends and enemies both new and familiar, their adventures will unfold in surprising ways never seen before on any Star Trek series.''

The show's cast is headed by Anson Mount, who's been phenomenal in the lead role of Christopher Pike. Other crucial supporting cast members include actors like Ethan Peck as Spock, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Babs Olusanmokun as Joseph M'Benga, and many more.

Viewers can stream the new episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

