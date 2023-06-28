The third episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 is expected to air on Paramount+ on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 3 am ET (tentative time). The show's second season premiered two weeks ago, and so far, the reviews have been largely positive, with many viewers and critics praising the overall tone, story, and performances by the actors, among other things.

The series follows Captain Pike and his crew, depicting their numerous adventures as they explore several worlds across the galaxy. Anson Mount portrays the lead role, while many others essay significant supporting characters. The show is created by noted filmmakers Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 episode 3 will witness the return of a familiar character

A promo for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 episode 3 has not yet been released by Paramount+. However, based on various reports, viewers can expect the new episode to witness the return of James T. Kirk, who was last seen in season 1 finale, where he met Captain Pike in a different timeline.

Apart from that, not many other details regarding the new episode have been revealed at this point. The previous episode, titled Ad Astra per Aspera, depicted Una's eventful court martial. Things got even more complicated when her lawyer turned out to be a childhood friend, with whom she does not share a good rapport. Check out the synopsis as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Commander Una faces court-martial along with possible imprisonment and dishonorable dismissal from Starfleet, and her defense is in the hands of a lawyer who's also a childhood friend with whom she had a terrible falling out.''

The first couple of episodes have perfectly set the tone for the season, and the story will soon get more intense and dramatic as the season progresses. Viewers can expect a lot of wild plot-twists and drama in classic Star Trek fashion in the remaining episodes of season 2.

More details about Star Trek: Strange New Worlds plot and cast

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds revolves around the lives of a starship crew, led by the charismatic Captain Pike. Here's Paramount+'s official synopsis of the sci-fi series' second season:

''In season two of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, under the command of Captain Christopher Pike, confronts increasingly dangerous stakes, explores uncharted territories and encounters new life and civilisations.''

The description further reads,

''The crew will also embark on personal journeys that will continue to test their resolve and redefine their destinies. Facing friends and enemies both new and familiar, their adventures will unfold in surprising ways never seen before on any Star Trek series.''

Anson Mount's performance as Captain Pike is one of the defining aspects of the series. He's received immense critical acclaim for his performance and continues to impress viewers with his nuanced portrayal of the character.

Featuring alongside him in other important supporting roles are actors like Ethan Peck as Spock, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, and many more.

Don't forget to catch the upcoming episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 on Paramount+ on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

