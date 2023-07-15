Steven Soderbergh's Command Z: Release date, trailer, and more

The much-awaited sci-fi comedy series, Command Z, is set to premiere on Monday, July 17, 2023, on creator Steven Soderbergh's website extension765.com. The series, previously known as The Pendulum Project, follows the story of a scientist and his employees, who in an attempt to make the present more "livable, fair, and decent," travel to the past and try to alter the course of some significant events.

The synopsis of the series as per IMDb, reads:

"A scientist who tasks his employees with a 'historic' mission to travel back in time to revise history and save the world."

Command Z is created by Academy Award-winning director Steven Soderbergh. The critically acclaimed director has contributed to the film and television industry significantly with projects like Ocean's Eleven, Magic Mike, Erin Brokovich, The Knick, and K Street, among many others.

Command Z promises to be a thrilling adventure for viewers

The trailer for the upcoming sci-fi series is available on Steven Soderbergh's official website, where the series will be released on July 17, 2023.

At the beginning of the trailer, viewers get acquainted with a scientist from the future, played by Michael Cera. His disembodied face is seen on a large screen as he explains to a team of workers that he has developed new time travel technology that will enable them to make the future a more "livable, fair, and decent" place to live.

For that to happen, the workers are instructed to hack into the minds of the people in 2023, a year that supposedly comprises several significant events that have major impacts on the future. The trailer then sees the workers using the technology and choosing their assignments, which involve controlling different people to alter their actions and therefore alter the course of events that their actions previously led to.

Several hilarious circumstances follow as the scientist's team members take on the lives of politicians, businessmen, and high school students. However, amidst this seemingly casual and hilarious plot, lies a serious and intriguing issue with respect to the time travel technology that the scientist does not address in his conversations with the team.

Soon, they try and decipher the information themselves, but the question is, will they be successful in their task to do so?

More about Command Z's cast

Command Z features an exceptionally talented star cast with popular actor Michael Cera taking on the lead role of the scientist. The actor promises to deliver a stunning performance and is set to bring the character to life in the series. Cera is known for taking on unique roles and is famous for his work in numerous films and television shows including Year One, Juno, Arrested Development, Superbad, and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. The actor is also set to star in one of the most anticipated films of the year, Barbie.

Apart from Micahel Cera, Command Z also stars Liev Schreiber, Roy Wood Jr, JJ Maley, and Chloe Radcliffe, among others.

Command Z premieres on Monday, July 17, 2023, on Steven Soderbergh's official website.