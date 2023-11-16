Stone Island “Nylon Metal” Outwear capsule: Where to get, price and more details explored

The Stone Island “Nylon Metal” Outerwear capsule marks yet another innovative venture by the renowned brand. Following its recent collaboration with Supreme, Stone Island has unveiled its Fall/Winter 2023 collection, spotlighting its unique Nylon Metal textile. This fabric is known for its classic iridescent effect.

It is available in various vivid colors, including orange, turquoise, electric blue, light green, and petrol, adding a splash of vibrancy to the colder months.

The Nylon Metal textile is about eye-catching aesthetics and embraces sustainability by using ECONYL® regenerated yarns. These yarns replicate the qualities of traditional nylon derived from fossil raw materials, underlining Stone Island's commitment to eco-friendly practices.

The collection, which includes down-bomber jackets, anoraks, and insulated trousers, showcases the brand's innovative approach to outerwear.

The Stone Island “Nylon Metal” Outerwear capsule is now available on the brand’s webstore. Prices range from $1,013 to $1,995, making these pieces a significant investment in style and sustainability.

This collection is expected to be a hit among individuals who are environmentally conscious.

Stone Island “Nylon Metal” Outwear capsule collection has a double-color recipe

Expand Tweet

Every piece included in the capsule stands by the brand's commitment to creativity. The Nylon Metal fabric's striking colors and iridescent finish make these items stand out.

Unique Features and Design Elements

The macro ripstop finish on the Nylon Metal fabric forms the base of the collection's down bomber jackets, anoraks, and insulated trousers.

This finish not only enhances the durability of the pieces but also contributes to their distinctive look.

Expand Tweet

The bomber jackets and trousers, adorned with Stone Island’s signature iconography, are filled with finely treated feathers, ensuring warmth and comfort during the colder months.

A notable aspect of the Stone Island “Nylon Metal” Outerwear capsule is the garment-dyeing process.

The collection employs a double-color recipe and incorporates a PFC-free anti-drop agent, showcasing Stone Island's commitment to aesthetic quality and environmental responsibility.

Stone Island Nylon Metal Outwear capsule (Image via Stone Island)

Anorak Highlights

The anorak in the collection is a standout piece, padded with PrimaLoft®-TC, a high-performing blend of 70% recycled insulating fibers. This material is engineered to accommodate Stone Island’s garment dyeing technique perfectly.

In terms of design, the anorak features a practical hood with drawstring functionality and two front pockets, combining functionality with fashion.

The price range of Stone Island “Nylon Metal” Outwear capsule collection is as follows:

Macro Ripstop Nylon Metal in Econyl® Regenerated Nylon Down-TC Hoodie: $ 1,955.00

Macro Ripstop Nylon Metal in Econyl® Regenerated Nylon with Primaloft®-TC Hoodie: $ 1,323.00

Macro Ripstop Nylon Metal in Econyl® Regenerated Nylon Down-TC Down-filled pants: $ 1,013.00

The Legacy of Stone Island

Stone Island has a rich history of pioneering textile innovation, continually pushing the boundaries of what is possible in fashion design.

Stone Island Nylon Metal Outwear capsule (Image via Stone Island)

Known for its experimental approach to fabrics and dyeing techniques, Stone Island has established itself as a leader in the outerwear sector, continually offering new and exciting products.

With its vibrant colors, sustainable materials, and unique design elements, the Stone Island “Nylon Metal” Outerwear capsule is set to be a standout addition to any winter wardrobe.