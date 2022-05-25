Stranger Things x BarkBox merch drop: Where to buy, price and more about toys for pets

It's about time to take a ride to the upside down with BarkBox as Stranger Things premieres this week on Netflix.

Created by The Duffer Brothers, the series revolves around supernatural events in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, and the strange appearance of a girl with psychokinetic abilities. The upcoming season is said to answer several burning questions and plot points while also introducing new characters.

Where to buy Stranger Things x BarkBox merch?

On the occasion of a brand new season of Stranger Things premiering on Netflix, BarkBox is adding a collection dedicated to the show. While fans may have merchandise of their own, they can now get one for their furry companions as well.

New subscribers to the BarkBox subscription service will be able to get the Stranger Things-themed BarkBox full of treats and toys to get in the mood for the series. Fans with pets can head to BarkBox's official website and check out the collection.

When is the merch expected to release?

BarkBox @barkbox click here and get double the stuff with your first box: ruv.me/StrangerThings… click here and get double the stuff with your first box: ruv.me/StrangerThings…

As per the press release, the BarkBox was made available on May 23 and was filled with original toys that will work as a perfect distraction for the pets.

The box includes:

Beggo Woofles: a multi-part toy with three toy waffles for dogs to enjoy, just like El's eggos.

Eleven: complete with a removable jacket and bloody nose, so the furry companion gets familiar to the hero.

Demodog Dress-Pup: a Demogorgon wearable for current BarkBox subscribers to add to their next box.

The themed BarkBox is available for new subscribers when they sign up for a six- or 12-month BarkBox subscription, starting at $23/month, till stocks last.

About Stranger Things Season 4

The official trailer for the upcoming season of Stranger Things dropped in April. Volume 1 of Season 4 is set to release this week. The clip gave viewers a closer look at the characters and where they left off in the previous season.

Hopper is seen detained in a Russian prison, while Joyce receives a mysterious package from the other side of the world. Steve, Robin, and Nancy set out on a journey to explore the unknown parts of Hawkins.

The trailer also features Dr. Owens reaching out to Eleven to get her on board for an upcoming war. But, as per last season, Eleven no longer has her powers.

The synopsis for Season 4 reads:

"It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down."

Volume 1 of the season is all set to have seven episodes, which will premiere on May 27 on Netflix, while Volume 2 is all set to July 1 with the remaining two episodes.

Stream Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1 on Netflix and get the cutest series-themed toys for the furry ones from BarkBox while stocks last.

Edited by Saman