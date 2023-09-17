Street Flow 2 on Netflix: Release date, air time, plot, trailer, and more details

Netflix's upcoming French film, Street Flow 2, is all set to premiere on the streaming platform on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 3 am ET. The movie is a sequel to Street Flow, which was released in 2019, and continues the story of protagonist Demba, who's managed to escape death and, two years later, decides to rebuild his life.

The film stars Kery James in the lead role, alongside numerous others playing significant supporting characters. James has also served as the writer of the film, and the movie is directed by noted filmmaker Leïla Sy, whose credits include Yo mama and Street Flow.

Netflix's Street Flow 2: Release timings for different regions

The official release time for all Netflix shows and movies is 12 am PT/3 am ET, which is when Street Flow 2 is expected to drop on the streaming platform. However, viewers based in countries outside the US, can check out the below list to find the release time for the film as per various different time zones:

Mexico: 2 am CDT on September 27, 2023

India: 12.30 pm IST on September 27, 2023

Canada: 7 am EST on September 27, 2023

United Kingdom: 3 am BST on September 27, 2023

South Korea: 4 pm KST on September 27, 2023

Australia: 5 pm AEST on September 27, 2023

Japan: 4 pm JST on September 27, 2023

What to expect from Street Flow 2? Plot, cast, trailer, and more details

The official trailer for Street Flow 2 briefly depicts several key moments from the film without giving away any major spoilers that could spoil the viewing experience for fans. It shows Dambe recovering from a near-fatal incident, following which, he's shown trying to rebuild his life.

The rest of the brothers also return for the sequel, and it'll be interesting to watch how their lives pan out as violence and crime continue to haunt them. Overall, the trailer maintains the original film's gritty and dark tone that fans of crime thriller films would certainly love. Take a look at Netflix Media Center's official description of the movie:

''Two years after his brush with death, Demba tries to turn his life around and resist the desire for revenge. Noumouké gets involved in brawls between rival neighborhoods, and Soulaymaan, torn between his convictions and ambitions, takes his first steps as a lawyer. Can the three brothers resist the wave of violence and the brutality of the events that befall them?''

The sequel's cast is led by noted French rapper and actor Kery James, who plays the role of Dambe. The protagonist's journey towards rebuilding his life, along with his two brothers, forms the crux of the sequel's story as they tackle various struggles and challenges around them.

Kery James has received high praise from critics for his performance in the first film, and based on the trailer for the sequel, he's expected to deliver another memorable performance. Apart from him, the film also features several other actors like Jammeh Diangana, Bakary Diombera, Sana Sri, Kadi Diarra, and many others.

Viewers can tune into Netflix on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, to watch Street Flow 2.