Stuck with You review: What could go wrong when two strangers get stuck in an elevator on New Year's eve? 

Netflix recently released a wholesome French romantic-comedy film Stuck with You (French title: Happy Nous Year) on December 28, 2022.

The comedy is directed by Frank Bellocq, who is known for his movies, Love Addict and Soda. Stuck with You stars Kev Adams and Camille Lellouche and manages to narrate a heartwarming tale in just under an hour.

The plot of Stuck with You involves two strangers named Gael and Hannah. Their fates get intertwined when they get stuck in an elevator on New Year's Eve and realize they are way more similar than they had expected.

Let's dive into the detailed review of this hilarious holiday film.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Stuck with You review: Not all strangers are dangerous

Stuck with You starts with Gael, a man talking on his cell phone and walking on the streets of Paris with a dinosaur costume on. Gael is already late for a New Year's Eve party, and the people around him aren't making things any easier.

He rides an elevator with a grumpy woman named Hannah, who is on her way to breaking up with her long-term boyfriend. When Hannah sees Gael dressed as a dinosaur, she becomes incredibly hostile towards him. The story takes a monumental shift when the elevator they are in malfunctions and they are stuck there together with no chance of getting out until the next day.

Stuck with You is a light-hearted romantic comedy that can be enjoyed by hopeless romantics. This wholesome story of friendship and love runs for just 59 minutes but hits the spot and does a brilliant job of conveying to its viewers that the greatest friendships/romances begin with unusual circumstances.

Despite the events of the entire movie taking place in an elevator, Gael and Hannah are frequently transferred to various settings in the form of flashbacks. When they share a personal anecdote, the elevator magically opens and shuttles them to the setting of the story.

Actors Kev Adams and Camille Lellouche deliver brilliant and convincing performances with various others in supporting roles. The film also has iconic cinematic shots and a subtle background score to help set the mood.

The film has almost zero dull moments with Gael and Hannah constantly conversing hilariously. The dialogues are gripping and manage to keep the audience engaged through the 59 minutes of the runtime.

If you are a fan of wholesome cheerful rom-coms, this one is certainly unmissable.

A lot can happen over an elevator ride

Here is the trailer for Stuck with You.

The official synopsis of the movie reads:

"En route to a party, two strangers get stuck in an elevator on New Year's Eve — and find themselves connecting in unexpected ways. Kev Adams and Camille Lellouche shine in this quick-witted holiday rom-com from director Frank Bellocq."

The film was written by Frank Bellocq and Jean-Luc Cano and was released on Netflix on December 28, 2022.

The movie is streaming on Netflix worldwide.

Poll : 0 votes