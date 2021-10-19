'Succession' Season 3 Episode 1 takeaway: Power comes before blood in the HBO series

The rich are back with all their private jets and cruise ships with another season of HBO's Succession. This season focuses on the war within the family. After Kendall's betrayal, Logan feels confused and estranged. He gathers all alliances and his children to fight the upcoming corporate battle as things might get ugly.

Succession is probably the most accurate representation of the highly wealthy. It has been praised several times and has acquired several Emmy awards and nominations for its brilliant casting. The series has it all: the family drama, the betrayals, the battle for power, the game of overlooking, and megalomania.

'Succession' Season 3 Episode 1: A rundown

The first episode of the series started with the consequences of Season 2's cliffhanger where Kendall Roy, instead of taking the fall for the company's wrongdoings, betrayed Logan and exposed him to the entire world. This caused the company to become open to investigations and scrutiny.

Shocked and furious, Logan gathers his alliances, lawyers, team, and children to take Kendall down before the big corporate battle. What's even more interesting is that Kendall, aware that his actions will have consequences, does not care if the company goes up in flames.

The takeaway

Still from HBO's Succession Season 3 Episode 1 starring Brian Cox and Sarah Snook (Image via HBO)

Being the best representation of the rich, Succession shows the ugly side of wealthy families. Power always comes before blood, as whoever is leading the family business is in the line of fire. Even if relationships are online, the constant need to prove themselves shows the hunger and desperation to be the one on top. Moreover, they are all ready to jump on to a side in a conflict, provided it favors them somehow.

The latest episode portrays the same, the fight to be CEO. Overall, the show teaches that money might provide access to everything in the world, but it won't fix a broken family.

Succession Season 3 Episode 1 is now streaming.

Also Read

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen