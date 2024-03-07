Supersex: Where is Rocco Siffredi now? Current whereabouts, net worth, and more explored

The Netflix series Supersex provides a seven-episode exploration of the porn industry, centering on the real-life experiences of Rocco Siffredi. While Supersex is loosely based on his life, it offers a candid and unfiltered view of adult entertainment, revealing insights into the industry.

As reported by Dexerto, Rocco Siffredi currently resides in Budapest, Hungary with his wife and two sons. He is married to Rosa Caracciolo, formerly known as Rózsa Tassi, a Hungarian model whom he met in Cannes in 1993.

Their paths crossed again two years later when they co-starred in the film Tarzan X: Shame of Jane. The couple shares two sons, Lorenzo and Leonardo. Notably, Siffredi has achieved crossover success in both the adult film industry and certain segments of mainstream media, a rarity among porn actors.

Who is Rocco Siffredi?

Rocco Siffredi, originally named Rocco Antonio Tano and born on 4 May 1964, is an Italian adult film actor, director, and producer. Renowned as the "Italian Stallion," Siffredi has appeared in over 1,300 adult films since 1986.

He is recognized for his intense and aggressive style of pornography, often collaborating with the pornographic studio Evil Angel and creating his own productions. Siffredi's journey into the adult film industry began during his teenage years when he stumbled upon a pornographic magazine.

In his early twenties, he moved to Paris, where he frequented various sex clubs. It was there that he caught the attention of French porn actor and director Gabriel Pontello, who then introduced him to other producers.

Siffredi made his debut in the pornographic industry in 1987 with the film Sodopunition pour dépravées sexuelles. He adopted his stage name from the character Roch Siffredi, portrayed by Alain Delon in the 1970 French gangster film Borsalino. He has appeared in movies like Curse of the Cat Woman, Fashionistas, and Rocco Smashes Tunes Back Doors In.

Following his initial retirement in 2004, Rocco Siffredi grappled with sex addiction, often disappearing from home for days to engage in physical encounters. In 2015, Siffredi opened up about his struggles on the reality television program L'isola dei famosi (The Celebrity Island).

What is Rocco Siffredi's net worth?

The estimated net worth of the adult film star has long been speculated upon. While Celebrity Net Worth reports it at $10 million, Eric-Singer.com projects it to be about $40 million. Better still are the estimates from TheRichest and MediaMass, both of which put it at a staggering $275 million, possibly because of Siffredi’s investments and endorsement agreements.

Additionally, the actor owns the Fat Siffredi Burger franchise in Rome, the football club Ortona Angels, and has introduced his label of vodka called Pure Wondersiffredi. He also has a fragrance (With Love from Rocco) and a clothing collection named Rocco Siffredi Seduction.

What is Supersex based on?

Supersex is an Italian biographical drama series, created by Francesca Manieri, loosely based on the life of Italian pornographic film actor Rocco Siffredi. The seven-episode series was released on Netflix on March 6, 2024.

It explores the porn industry and the issues associated with it through the lens of Siffredi, who is played by Alessandro Borghi. Siffredi expressed deep emotions upon watching his life unfold in the new Netflix series Supersex, as per Reuters. At the premiere, during the Berlin Film Festival, the 59-year-old shared:

"I cried a lot."

Supersex, inspired by his upbringing and career, struck a chord with Siffredi, who praised the actors for their heartfelt portrayal. The actor, accompanied by his wife and two sons on the red carpet, reflected on the series' depiction of his profound passion for his profession and his reverence for women. He continued:

"The actors were fantastic, they put their hearts into this story, without judging, without criticism, with heart, passion and a lot of love, to tell the life story of someone who has loved his job very much and who loves women very much."

Supersex is available to stream on Netflix.