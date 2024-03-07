7 shows to watch if you liked Can I Tell You a Secret? on Netflix

Netflix's Can I Tell You a Secret? is a chilling crime docuseries. The show follows 3 women who are incessantly stalked on social media and focuses on the perils of a world obsessed with social media.

Crime documentaries have seen an upward graph in the past few years. Insightful interviews, suspenseful editing, and the investigative feel of crime documentaries are unparalleled.

Let's look at 7 docuseries on Netflix like Can I Tell You a Secret? that will send chills down your spine.

The Keepers, Wild Wild Country, and other docuseries like Can I Tell You a Secret?

1) American Nightmare (2024)

Detailing one of the greatest mysteries of California, American Nightmare is a must-watch for lovers of this genre. In 2015, after a home invasion and the kidnapping of a couple, questions are raised when the girl reappears. Exciting and thrilling, this docuseries is like a piece of fiction that plays out in real life. This crime documentary tries to search for the truth from a web of lies, much like Can I Tell You a Secret?

2) Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness (2020-2021)

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is one of the most popular documentaries on Netflix. This highly entertaining docuseries follows Joe Exotic, a tiger owner who also works as a gun-for-hire. The series looks at Joe's life and the eccentricities around him. If you're a fan of Can I Tell You a Secret? you'll enjoy Tiger King.

3) The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez (2020)

An unflinching look at the murder of a little boy at the hands of his parents, this documentary will leave you in tears. Years of physical abuse and neglect led Gabriel Fernandez to lose his life. Finally, in 2013 he succumbed to his injuries. The documentary looks at the trial held in the Los Angeles Court as they try to bring justice to the 8-year-old.

4) Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes (2019)

One of the most ruthless serial killers in American history, Ted Bundy's cases are terrifying. This mini-series looks into the mind of Bundy and the subsequent crimes that are orchestrated. The series follows the pattern of Can I Tell You a Secret? which makes it a great watch for lovers of this genre.

5) The Keepers (2017)

This series will make your blood run cold. Revolving around the unsolved murder of a nun, this seven-part docuseries on Netflix reveals the mysteries behind the death. One of the most loved shows on Netflix, The Keepers is a must-watch.

6) Wild Wild Country (2018)

The winner of a Primetime Emmy, the show follows Osho a spiritual leader with a large group of followers. He builds a utopic city in Oregon County but with rising tensions in the area, his group becomes the talk of the country. The docuseries delves into the mysteries of the guru's past uncovering secrets of all kinds.

7) Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (2022)

Lovers of the true-crime genre will devour this popular documentary. Ranking high on Netflix's most-liked shows, this docuseries is deeply unsettling. Serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer speaks his mind in this spine-chilling series. The documentary unfolds the story of the man in a brilliant way keeping a neutral stance. Using interviews and footage of the crime scenes, it builds the world of the infamous man for the audience to see. If Can I Tell You a Secret? is on your watchlist, so should this one.

These 7 horrific true-crime docuseries will be a great follow-up to binge if you loved Can I Tell You a Secret?