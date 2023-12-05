6 best true crime shows of 2023

Mystery fans usually find it hard to pass on true crime shows because, as they say, truth is stranger than fiction. While mystery writers may specialize in writing suspenseful stories, they are still bound by believability. This puts limits on the twists and turns they can include in the narrative. However, in many cases, true crime cases have showcased that things that seem unplausible at first may be true.

Over the years, many true crime shows have achieved universal acclaim. This has encouraged more filmmakers to explore narratives that take a deep dive into actual cases. Cases of a complicated nature that made headlines during trials usually make the cut. Like every year, 2023 also witnessed the release of multiple true crime shows exploring a range of topics.

Irrespective of how eager they may seem, most mystery enthusiasts won't be able to watch all of the new releases. It would be more practical for fans of the genre to identify the best true crime shows with the most interesting angles.

Stolen Youth, Last Call, and 4 other true crime shows of 2023 that are as insightful as they are captivating

1) Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street (January 2023)

This true crime show, boasting only four episodes, focuses on Bernie Madoff. As a financier and fraudster, his case received a lot of attention from reporters all over the world because he was involved in the largest known Ponzi scheme of all time.

The show doesn't only focus on his rise to fame and eventual downfall, but it also shines a light on the people in high places who allowed it to happen, despite having seen the obvious red flags. It showcases how many people are willing to forgo ethics and rules in return for financial gain. A well-made true crime show it presents the facts in a manner that is easy to follow and devoid of unnecessary distractions.

2) Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence (February 2023)

This 3-part true crime show divulged accounts of what went on inside Larry Ray's cult at Sarah Lawrence College. It all began when Ray moved into his daughter's dorm room. He met her classmates and went on to exploit and abuse several of them over the course of 10 years. He was eventually convicted and sentenced to 60 years in prison.

Cult ideologies and inner workings have always sparked interest among people. This show gives viewers a better idea of how things escalate inside a cult and the impact it can have on a person's mental and physical health. Troubling yet insightful, it is an engaging watch that you can't look away from.

3) Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal (February 2023)

In the mood for a complex mystery with multiple connections? Look no further, because this case will keep you intrigued from start to finish. It connects two incidents. The murder of a young woman named Mallory Beach was linked to Paul Terry Murdaugh in 2019. And the subsequent deaths of Paul and his mother, who were found at the Murdaugh family lodge in 2021.

This true crime show has two seasons, with a total of six episodes. The narrative has multiple layers and connections that keep it interesting.

4) American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing (April 2023)

In this true crime show, viewers will get to know more about the Boston Marathon bombing. It explores what happened when two bombs detonated near the finish line of the Boston Marathon and the manhunt that got underway to find the two prime suspects. Over the course of three episodes, it showcases how law enforcement officers went about trying to stop the suspects from getting away or, worse, causing more mayhem.

Even those who are acquainted with the bombing can expect fresh revelations in this well-researched true crime show. It also puts across how it is not always easy to track down the whereabouts of criminals, even after identifying them.

5) Last Call: When a Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York (July 2023)

Based on Elon Green's book, this true crime show shares insight into the terror and mayhem caused by Richard Rogers, a serial killer in the 1990s. At the time, homophobia was already on the rise, and it became increasingly alarming when Rogers started targeting members of the LGBTQ community.

The show showcases the prejudice in the criminal justice system, which ultimately resulted in delayed justice. With four episodes in total, it is insightful and, at the same time, thought-provoking.

6) Lost Women of Highway 20 (November 2023)

In this show, the focus is on a highway in Oregon linked to multiple unsolved murders. The disappearance of a 13-year-old girl in 1990 seems to be the starting point. Over three episodes, viewers get a chance to understand more about what happened in the Oregon wilderness and whether the murders are all connected in some way.

This show does a great job of delving into details in a manner that is easy to comprehend. It doesn't only focus on finding the murderer but also showcases the way family and friends grieve for their loved ones. Poignant and sensitive, it is a must-watch for those who enjoy well-made true crime shows.

Viewers looking for well-researched shows on complicated cases should add these intriguing titles to their watchlist.