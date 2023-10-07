10 shows to watch while waiting for Only Murders in the Building season 4

The wait for Only Murders in the Building season 4 has left us yearning for more intellectual shenanigans and lighthearted banter. So, in the spirit of celebrating the art of storytelling and unraveling enigmatic narratives, we invite you to join us on a journey through an eclectic mix of television gems.

We've put together a list of ten engrossing series to satiate your anxiety until Only Murders in the Building season 4 arrives. These TV shows promise to fill the vacuum left by the end of the most recent season while maintaining your capacity for deduction and boisterous laughs.

Together, we shall unravel the mysteries that lie ahead, laugh heartily, and, most importantly, quench our thirst for more mystery.

Psych and 9 other shows to watch while awaiting Only Murders in the Building season 4

1. The Afterparty

Genre: Comedy, Mystery

The Afterparty is an Apple TV+ series that solves murder mysteries that occur at or after parties. Each episode presents the events from the perspective of different characters, adding humor and intrigue to the narrative.

2. Psych

Genre: Comedy, Mystery

Psych follows the adventures of Shawn Spencer, who pretends to be a psychic detective but is exceptionally skilled at solving crimes. He partners with his friend Gus to solve various cases with humor and a touch of eccentricity.

3. Poker Face

Genre: Comedy, Mystery

In this series, Charlie Cale, a cocktail waitress, possesses the unique ability to tell when people are lying. Created by Rian Johnson, the show adopts a 'howcatchem' format, revealing the murderer at the start of each episode and allowing viewers to watch Charlie solve the mystery.

4. Pushing Daisies

Genre: Mystery, Fantasy, Comedy

Pushing Daisies centers on Ned, a pie maker with the power to bring the dead back to life with a touch. However, a second touch will return them to death permanently. He teams up with a private investigator to solve murders in a whimsical and macabre world.

5. Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency

Genre: Comedy, Mystery, Science Fiction

Based on Douglas Adams' novels, this series features eccentric detective Dirk Gently and his holistic approach to solving cases. It combines humor, science fiction elements, and absurdity in a mystery-solving context.

6. The Good Place

Genre: Comedy, Fantasy

While not a murder mystery, The Good Place explores existential and moral dilemmas. It follows Eleanor Shellstrop, who mistakenly enters the afterlife's ‘Good Place’ and attempts to become a better person. The show offers philosophical humor and thought-provoking themes.

7. Based on a True Story

Genre: Comedy, Crime

This series revolves around true crime enthusiasts who start a podcast about a local murder. The twist is that they invite the actual killer to co-host the show, leading to darkly comedic situations.

8. Search Party

Genre: Dark Comedy, Mystery

Search Party follows a group of millennial friends who become obsessed with solving the mystery of their missing classmate. The show combines comedy with a gripping mystery and features impressive guest stars.

9. Bad Sisters

Genre: Comedy, Mystery

This Apple TV+ series offers a comedic take on murder mysteries. While the deaths may be tragic, the characters and situations are imbued with humor, making it a unique blend of genres.

10. Black Monday

Genre: Dark Comedy

Black Monday is a dark comedy set in the '80s, focusing on the stock market crash of 1987. While not a murder mystery, it offers plenty of humor and intrigue as it delves into the world of finance and excess.

These shows, each with its own distinctive style and blend of humor and mystery, provide great options to keep yourself entertained while awaiting Only Murders in the Building season 4.

Only Murders in the Building season 4: What’s the show about?

Only Murders in the Building season 4 will be part of a stellar comedic mystery series that revolves around the residents of the Arconia, a luxurious apartment building in New York City.

The show primarily follows three unlikely companions: Charles-Haden Savage (played by Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (played by Martin Short), and Mabel Mora (played by Selena Gomez).

The trio become unlikely friends due to their shared interest in true crime and a podcasting endeavor. When a murder occurs in their building, they decide to investigate and create a podcast about it. As they delve deeper into the mystery, they uncover dark secrets about their fellow residents and the building itself.

Throughout the series, Only Murders in the Building masterfully combines humor, suspense, and character-driven storytelling. The chemistry between the three main characters is a highlight, as they navigate the complexities of solving a murder while dealing with their quirks and secrets.

The show is known for its witty dialogue, clever references to true crime, and unexpected plot twists. Only Murders in the Building season 4 promises to bring a unique and engaging series of events that keeps viewers guessing while delivering plenty of laughs along the way.