Bad Sisters season 2 on Apple TV+: Everything we know so far

Fans of the Apple TV+ series Bad Sisters finally have an update about the Irish dark comedy series that became an instant hit after its release in August 2022. It was announced in November 2022 that the series would be getting a second season, the filming for which will begin in September 2023. The season is expected to be released in early 2024 according to Sharon Horgan, the co-creator and star of the show.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on March 4, 2023, Sharon teased the upcoming season and said that there is stuff that "comes back to bite the sisters quite heavily.

“It’s just more sisters going nuts, doing things badly, getting it wrong but really loving each other through it all. I don’t want to tell you the plot because it’s still percolating."

Apart from Horgan, the series is created by Dave Finkel and Brett Baer, and it is based on the Flemish series Clan. It follows the story of the five Garvey sisters who are caught in an insurance investigation after one of the sisters' abusive husbands dies suddenly. As mentioned earlier, Sharon Horgan is one of the stars along with Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene, and Eve Hewson.

"The tight-knit Garvey sisters have always looked out for each other. When their brother-in-law winds up dead, his life insurers launch an investigation to prove malicious intent- and set their sight on the orphaned sisters, all of whom had ample reasons to kill him," reads the synopsis of the Apple TV+ show.

The first season of Bad Sisters clearly struck a chord with viewers and won many accolades including two nominations for British Academy Television Awards (BAFTA). It also scored the very rare,100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with an average rating of 8.2/10, based on 52 critic reviews. With this, the anticipation for the premiere of Bad Sisters season 2 is naturally very high.

While the second season got green-lit by Apple in November 2022, it was only in March 2023 that creator Sharon Horgan announced that filming would begin in September 2023.

Bad Sisters season 2 remains unaffected by the Writers' Guild Association Strike

While the new season of Bad Sisters was announced, the Writers' Guild Association has gone on strike in Hollywood. It is an ongoing labor dispute between the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. The strike began on May 2, 2023.

However, Sharon Horgan confirmed that the ongoing strike will have no impact on the script and screenplay of the upcoming season of Bad Sisters. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she said :

"I know that the Writers’ Guild of Great Britain are really firmly in solidarity with WGA so no WGGB writers will work on any projects that are in the WGA jurisdiction, but yeah, it does feel strange to be continuing to work on something.”

This is because the series comes under a local contract in place with Apple TV+ rather than a WGA-governed deal. Thus, the project won't be stalled by the strike.

Bad Sisters season 2 is expected to premiere next year.

