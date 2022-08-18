What time will Bad Sisters Season 1 episode 1 & 2 air on Apple TV +? Details explored (Spoilers)

One of the most-anticipated series of this season, Bad Sisters Season 1, is all prepped for arrival this Friday, August 19, 2022, at 12:00 am ET on Apple TV+. The show guarantees a "delicious blend of dark comedy and thriller" as per its official description.

The 10-episode thriller drama will have its worldwide debut on Friday, with the first two episodes airing on the premiere day. The remaining eight episodes are expected to air every consecutive Friday until the season finale scheduled for October 14, 2022.

The latest recent work from Irish actress and BAFTA Award-winner, Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters will challenge the limitations of familial connections while also explaining the significance of the same in times of need. The upcoming series features Anne-Marie Duff (The Salisbury Poisonings), Eve Hewson (Behind Her Eyes), Sarah Greene (Dublin Murders), and Eva Birthistle (The Last Kingdom) alongside Sharon Horgan, as the five Garvey sisters.

Read further to learn more about the upcoming Apple TV+ thriller series, Bad Sisters.

Bad Sisters Season 1: Details explored ahead of Apple TV+ premiere

Inspired by Clan, a Belgian series, Bad Sisters will explore the highs and lows in the lives of the Garvey sisters. These young and orphaned siblings have sworn to always look out for one another, no matter how difficult the situation in life gets. There is only one result of such honest commitment and that is drama.

The story centers on the five sisters Grace, Ursula, Eva, Bibi, and Becka as they navigate challenging circumstances following a tragic family event that puts their connection to the test. The setting, which alternates between London and Dublin, serves as both a lovely backdrop for family drama and an effective way to create the exhilaration and suspense that the storyline demands.

The sudden death of an in-law brings up some intriguing issues for the sisters. The dominating and unscrupulous nature of Grace's husband, John Paul, is the primary source of conflict in the Garveys' life. His unexpected death uncovers the truth about his bond with the other sisters. Flashbacks between the present and the recent past reveal each sister's dislike for John, mostly due to the mistreatment that Grace encountered.

It soon becomes clear that each Garvey sister has her own motive behind killing John, with every one of them fitting the description of a possible suspect in the eyes of the investigator. Nevertheless, the girls are a powerful bunch as a whole, and because they have vowed to always look out for one another, they will go to any lengths, even if it causes commotion and disarray, to save themselves from this problem.

About the official Bad Sisters trailer

Apple TV+ dropped the official trailer for Bad Sisters on July 27, 2022, giving viewers a glimpse of what to expect from the highly-awaited thriller-drama series. The trailer begins with a funeral, where the grieving Garvey sisters are seen standing together. It is later revealed that the deceased was the abusive husband of one of the sisters.

The most important events, however, take place after the funeral. There are hints that foul play may have been involved, and this is where the mystery intensifies. Even if the teaser gives away a lot of the plot's major turning moments, one must remain assured that the show's writers have many surprises up their sleeves for later episodes.

The trailer makes it extremely clear that the sisters may have had something to do with the unexpected death of their brother-in-law, whom they all equally despised. Although the video contains indications that the sisters may have tried to eliminate John Paul, the idea can be discounted given the absurdity that results from their many efforts and failures.

The official synopsis of Bad Sisters states:

"A delicious blend of both dark comedy and thriller, Bad Sisters follows the lives of the Garvey sisters, who are bound together by the premature death of their parents and a promise to always protect one another."

Bad Sisters will premiere on Apple TV+ with its first two episodes this Friday, August 19, 2022, at 12:00 am ET.

