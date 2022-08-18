WATCH: Bodycam footage shows Georgia murder suspect getting arrested after calling cops over cold McDonald’s fries

On Friday, August 12, officers apprehended a murder suspect on the run in Georgia after he questioned staff members at a nearby McDonald's about an order of cold French fries. He ended up in handcuffs while attempting to flee the police.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Antoine Sims, 24, dialed 911 to complain that a McDonald's employee in Kennesaw, Georgia, refused to remake his order and eventually asked him to leave the McDonald's outlet.

An in-depth look into the altercation over McDonald's cold fries

Based on reports, Antoine Sims got into a heated altercation with staff at the Cobb Parkway McDonald's in Kennesaw on Friday. Following the argument, the staff and Sims together made an emergency 911 call.

According to the bodycam footage obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Sims could be seen calmly approaching the officers shortly after they arrived.

Upon arrival, Sims explained that he and his girlfriend had been waiting too long for the order to arrive.

Reportedly, Sims can be heard saying:

“They’re lukewarm but they’re not hot. I just asked if we could get some fresh fries.”

Later, Sims made the decision to approach a cashier to inquire about the status of their food. However, the fries were allegedly served at their table at the same time.

“We ordered the food, but he couldn't print out the receipt. So he said the receipt would be printed in the back, so we sat down...me and my fiancée are looking for homes around here...so I guess our order was called, but we don't even know our order number. So now our food is sitting there cold.”

Sims also stated that he wanted fresh fries even more after the manager allegedly reached into the bag and touched the fries. He said:

“He's already done, touched them, can I just get a fresh set?”

Workers at the McDonald's outlet gave a slightly different account of what happened, claiming Sims intimidated them and used profanity in addition to screaming his order at them.

The manager told the police officers:

“I don’t ever want him back here. I mean, dude’s obviously on probation... got an ankle bracelet on.”

Reportedly, officers told Sims he was no longer permitted inside the restaurant and asked him to sign an acknowledgment. He allegedly became nervous and refused to sign the document. Moreover, he was scared over the fact that he would eventually get detained.

A look at Antoine Sims' criminal record

Reportedly, Antoine was originally accused of killing Adelisa Murtatovic in 2018 while she and two other men tried to purchase drugs from him. The drug deal ended in gunfire.

Sims is also charged with taking her body to a community near Lawrenceville and setting the car on fire while the body was still inside. He was detained in March 2019, and earlier this year a judge set a $275,000 bond for him. He was scheduled to return to court in July to submit a plea, but he never did.

Sims, along with Muratovic's boyfriend, Michael Smith, and another man, Deshaun Flournoy, were charged with felony murder.

Sims tried to flee from the McDonald's outlet but was arrested after attempting to break into a third-floor residence in an adjacent residential building. Sims was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute after police also found 31 ounces of marijuana in his fiance's car. He was also accused of criminal trespass, obstructing or impeding law enforcement, and having an outstanding warrant.

