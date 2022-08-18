Bad Sisters Season 1: Who all play the Garvey sisters in Apple TV + show?

The upcoming thriller-drama series, Bad Sisters Season 1, scheduled to arrive on Apple TV+ this Friday, August 19, 2022, is all set to add to the network's summer hits.

Titular actress Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe), an Irish actress, is responsible for bringing the dark comedy to life and will be joined onscreen by co-stars Anne-Marie Duff (Sex Education), Eva Birthistle (The Last Kingdom), Sarah Greene (Dublin Murders), and Eve Hewson (Behind Her Eyes) as the Garvey sisters.

The 10-part series will follow the escapades of the five sisters Grace, Ursula, Eva, Bibi, and Becka as the central characters of the show. They deal with difficult situations after a devastating family event that puts their love for each other and their promise to endlessly support each other to the test.

The official synopsis of Bad Sisters says:

"A delicious blend of both dark comedy and thriller, Bad Sisters follows the lives of the Garvey sisters, who are bound together by the premature death of their parents and a promise to always protect one another."

Furthermore, meet the Irish actresses who will play the Garvey sisters in Apple TV+'s upcoming thriller series, Bad Sisters.

1) Sharon Horgan as Eva Garvey

Sharon Horgan will play Eva Garvey, an entrepreneur who attempts to mentor her younger sisters, but grows extremely uneasy when her brother-in-law and colleague John Paul turns into her work rival for a promotional opportunity.

In addition to co-writing the show, Sharon will also be the titular character in it. Additionally, she oversees the show's executive production.

Sharon's career took off after she and Rob Delaney co-wrote and co-starred in the popular television series Catastrophe. She is also the author of the works This Way Up, Dead Boss, Motherland, Pulling, and Divorce.

Sharon's acting credits also include roles in popular television shows like Military Wives, Women on the Verge, and HouseBroken.

2) Anne-Marie Duff as Grace Williams

Grace, played by Anne-Marie Duff, is a loving and gentle housewife who is a wonderful mother to her daughter Blanaid (Saise Quinn). Unfortunately, her manipulative husband John Paul, whose unexpected death appears to be the series' main plot, always has her at his beck and call. His cruel behavior towards their sister is something that nudges the Gravey sister the most.

In addition to appearing in the films Nowhere Boy, Suffragette, and The Magdalene Sisters, Anne-Marie portrayed Fiona Gallagher in the television series Shameless. She also starred as Queen Elizabeth I in The Virgin Queen and appeared in Sex Education, The Salisbury Poisonings, and His Dark Materials.

3) Eve Hewson as Becka Garvey

The family's goofball baby Eve Hewson's Becka Garvey is determined to prove her adulthood by opening her own massage shop. But a newly blossoming romance causes issues in her life.

Eve Hewson is the daughter of Bono, the lead singer and leader of the band U2. She has previously starred in the acclaimed Behind Her Eyes, a Netflix thriller that was released last year.

Moreover, she has also had roles in the films The Luminaries and Robin Hood, as well as the television shows Papillon and The Knick.

4) Eva Birthistle as Ursula Flynn

Eva Birthistle will appear as Ursula Garvey, an accomplished nurse, a doting mother of three, and a passionate photographer. She is married to Donal Garvey, played by Jonjo O'Neill. The series will show Ursula concealing a sinister secret that could tear her family apart.

Birthistle as previously appeared as Hild in the television show The Last Kingdom. She has also appeared on Behind Her Eyes alongside her co-star from Bad Sisters, Eve Hewson. In addition to that, she had roles in movies such as Five Daughters, Waking the Dead, and Strike Back, among others.

5) Sarah Greene as Bibi Garvey

Sarah Greene's Bibi Gravey, the second youngest sister, is forthright and courageous and lives with her wife Nora (Yasmine Akram) and son Ruben (Jake Farmer). But the promotional pictures show her character wearing an eye patch. Perhaps there is another mystery behind it that one can only find out as the show makes progress.

Greene has previously appeared on television shows such as Dublin Murders and Normal People. She also appeared on shows Penny Dreadful, Ransom, and Roadkill.

Bad Sisters Season 1 will premiere on Apple TV+ this Friday, August 19, 2022.

