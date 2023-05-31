Explained: How is Deadpool 3 impacted by the Writers' Strike?

It is no secret that the Ryan Reynolds-led Deadpool 3, which is also slated to bring back the legendary Hugh Jackman in his most legendary role as Wolverine, also one of the main comic elements in Marvel, is one of the most-anticipated films from the giant studio. With rumors and updates about the threequel swirling, a piece of new upsetting news may see the fourth-wall-breaking film face some severe trouble.

As most know, there is an ongoing strike by the Writers' Guild of America (WGA), which represents 11,500 writers. This strike has already hampered many upcoming projects, including some MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) pieces as well. This strike has been a result of increasing streaming-based content and supposed unfair wages to the writers.

Despite the roadblocks created by this huge strike, which is the largest labor stoppage for the WGA since the 2007–08 strike, the shooting for Deadpool 3, commenced recently in the United Kingdom. But there seems to be more trouble for the film, which is slated to release in late 2024.

The recent developments reportedly do not allow Ryan Reynolds to improvise as he is also a part of the Writer's Guild of America (WGA). According to the rules, Reynolds cannot deviate from the script or create new material while the strike is underway. This puts a looming shadow over the film, which is known for Reynold's improvised lines and quick humor. This could completely dampen the mood of the film or delay shooting, but there is a tiny loophole for Reynolds and his team.

How can Ryan Reynolds continue to shoot Deadpool 3 with the WGA strike underway?

While it is impossible to imagine Deadpool 3 without the same quirky humor as its previous parts, it now seems like a very real possibility that Reynolds may not be able to improvise his dialogue or deviate from the previously written script at all. This is primarily because the veteran actor is also listed as a writer for the film.

However, a small loophole in the system allows producers to make "casual minor adjustments in dialogue or narration made prior to or during the period of principal photography."

Reynolds could use this to some extent to add lines to his Deadpool, but this may not be sufficient to pull off the meta superhero movie, which relies heavily on continually running humor in most scenes, including fight scenes. Moreover, the WGA has also urged producers to not add writing to the scripts in solidarity with the movement.

Extensive use of this loophole may land Ryan Reynolds in trouble anyway.

What does this mean for Deadpool 3?

As for Deadpool 3, it could mean that the film may suffer longer delays, extensive reshoots, or an overall shift in the release, something that is bound to happen to many shows and films due to the WGA Strike.

There are other Marvel projects like Thunderbolts on hold. If bad comes to worse, Deadpool 3 may find itself in the Marvel shelves until the strike is over and the shoot can commence in the way it always has for Ryan Reynolds' quirky superhero.

Deadpool 3 is set to premiere on November 8, 2024.

