What happened to Abby Furness from Can I Tell You A Secret? Victim story explored

Netflix recently released Can I Tell You A Secret?, a crime documentary chronicling the lives of numerous women who were targeted by a serial cyberstalker. Soon after its release on February 21, 2024, the documentary started gaining the interest of the masses.

Those who are adept with the world of social media are no strangers to the concept of cyberstalking and cyberbullying. Now and then, people, particularly women are at the receiving end of such an atrocity. However, more often than not, the onus of keeping such happenstance at bay is put on the victims rather than on the perpetrators.

Netflix's Can I Tell You A Secret? tells one such story of innumerable women who weren't believed about their cyberstalking encounters until one trustworthy police personnel decided to take responsibility.

Prominent among the women who were harassed by Matthew Hardy was Abby Furness, who also features in the documentary. In it, she confesses that Hardy's endeavors at one point led to her and her boyfriend breaking up.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers.

Trigger warning: The article has mentions of cyberstalking and cyberbullying.

Can I Tell You A Secret?: Hardy sent inappropriate images of Abby Furness to her boss

One among the list of several women who were stalked and harassed by Matthew Hardy, a serial cyberstalker, is Abby Furness. In a section from the two-part series, 24-year-old Furness opens up about her experience with the stalker.

Furness says that at some point Hardy's cyberstalking escapades led her and her boyfriend to break up briefly. This is because Hardy sent inappropriate images of Furness to her boss. Furness also revealed in the documentary that Hardy had, at one point, even confessed to his crime.

Where is Abby Furness from Can I Tell You A Secret? now?

As per Abby Furness' current whereabouts, the musician leads quite a prolific life on Instagram. She is frequently seen updating her fans about her life through pictures and videos.

She also frequently posts about her boyfriend. Recently, she has been posting quite a lot about her press interactions following the release of the documentary. Her Instagram bio also mentions that she has an OnlyFans account.

How many people did Matthew Hardy victimize before he was finally penalized for his crimes?

Matthew Hardy is currently serving jail time for his crimes against numerous women on the grounds of cyberstalking and harassment. As revealed in Can I Tell You A Secret? when Police Constable Kevin Anderson first started investigating the matter, he found dirt on Hardy.

He found more than 100 reports about the miscreant, from approximately 62 victims. He also found out that he had been arrested 10 times. When Hardy was jailed after being found guilty of his crimes, he admitted to only five accounts of stalking.

However, everyone involved in the case thinks that the number could be much higher.

Can I Tell You A Secret? is currently streaming on Netflix.

